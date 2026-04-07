Singapore Pastor Pleads Guilty to Molesting Girl with Language Impairment

A Singapore church pastor has pleaded guilty to molesting a girl with a severe specific language impairment. The abuse, which began when the victim was 12, spanned several years, involving repeated acts of sexual assault. The pastor exploited his position, leading to a diagnosis of PTSD for the victim and an upcoming sentencing.

A Singapore an pastor has pleaded guilty to molesting a young girl with a severe specific language impairment over several years. The offences, which began when the victim was just 12 years old, involved repeated acts of sexual assault and exploitation. The details surrounding the case are sensitive, including a gag order designed to protect the identity of the victim and to prevent the disclosure of the pastor’s name and the church he led.

The perpetrator took advantage of his position within the church and the trust placed in him by the victim's family, creating a disturbing scenario of abuse within a spiritual context. The court heard that the pastor's actions spanned from 2015 to 2019, inflicting lasting trauma on the victim. The prosecutor emphasized the systematic nature of the abuse, highlighting the profound impact it had on the girl's life. \The abuse started in the pastor's office, where he initially touched the girl inappropriately over her clothes. He subsequently escalated his actions, touching her bare skin and private parts. Following the initial incidents, the pastor began giving the girl weekly payments, which she understood as compensation for her silence. These payments, initially S$20 and later increased on occasion, continued for several years, creating a cycle of abuse and manipulation. The victim, who was initially accompanying her mother to the church regularly, began assisting the pastor with paperwork and administrative tasks in his office, providing him with opportunities to commit the offenses. The ongoing abuse, coupled with the pressure to remain silent, had a devastating impact on the victim's mental health. The victim did not disclose the abuse to anyone for several years, experiencing the psychological burden of the secret. She stopped attending church regularly due to Covid-19 restrictions in early 2020. \The victim's ordeal came to light in 2022 when she began experiencing flashbacks related to the molestation. She confided in her sister and mother in September of that year and subsequently reported the incidents to the police. The victim was then referred for assessment and medical assistance, ultimately receiving a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The medical report detailed symptoms including recurrent thoughts about the molestation, nightmares, increased anxious mood, and avoidant behaviors. The pastor was arrested in December 2025 and pleaded guilty to one count of molestation on April 6. Two other similar charges will be considered during his sentencing. The prosecution is requesting a sentence of up to three years and six months in jail. The deputy public prosecutor stated that the pastor exploited his position as a religious leader and transformed a place of worship into a location for abuse. The sentencing is scheduled for May 6, bringing a close to the legal proceedings and allowing the victim a step towards healing. The case highlights the vulnerability of children with developmental disabilities and the importance of safeguarding them from abuse and exploitation by people in positions of authority





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Molestation Singapore Pastor Child Abuse Specific Language Impairment

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