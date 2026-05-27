Singapore Open: Malaysia's Aaron-Wooi Yik and Pearly-Thinaah Advance, Mixed Doubles Pairs Face Mixed Results

Malaysia's top men's doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik secured a straight-set win at the Singapore Open, while women's doubles leaders Pearly Tan and Thinaah also progressed. In mixed doubles, Chen-Toh advanced but Goh-Shevon and Wong-Lim suffered defeats.

Malaysia 's top-ranked men's doubles pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik , delivered a more convincing performance in their opening match at the Singapore Open , defeating the French duo of Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov at Kallang, Singapore today.

The world number two pair secured a straight-set victory over the world number 21 pair with scores of 21-17, 21-15 in just 37 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Aaron and Wooi Yik, who stumbled in the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters last week, are expected to face either Japan's Kakeru Kumagai and Hiroki Nishi or England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the round of 16.

Also advancing to the second round, world number two women's doubles pair, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, overcame Taiwan's Hu Ling Fang and Jheng Yu Chieh with a scoreline of 20-22, 21-16, 21-15 in 51 minutes. This victory at least boosts Pearly's confidence after she was forced to withdraw from the Uber Cup last month and the Malaysia Masters last week due to a back injury.

In the second round tomorrow, Pearly and Thinaah will face either Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard or the Canadian pair of Jackie Dent and Crystal Lai. Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles competition, world number four pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei edged out their compatriots Hoo Pang Ron and Lai Pei Jing 21-16, 21-19 in 40 minutes.

In the second round, the world champions will meet the world number 67 pair from South Korea, Kim Jae Hyeon and Jang Ha Jeong. Jae Hyeon and Ha Jung caused an upset by defeating the world number 11 Malaysian pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai 21-14, 13-21, 14-21 in 55 minutes.

Another Malaysian mixed doubles pair, Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien, had to concede to India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto with a score of 14-21, 22-20, 13-21 in 58 minutes





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Open Badminton Malaysia Aaron Chia Soh Wooi Yik Pearly Tan Thinaah Chen Tang Jie Toh Ee Wei Mixed Doubles Women's Doubles Men's Doubles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik eye redemption and repeat triumph at Singapore OpenSINGAPORE, May 26 — Malaysian national men’s double shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are confident of defending their title at Singapore Open 2026, which begins Tuesday.The...

Read more »

Malaysian Mixed Doubles Pair Stuns World Number One at Singapore OpenThe Malaysian mixed doubles pair, Jimmy Wong-Cheng Su Yin, pulled off a major upset against world number one, Feng Yang Zhe-Huang Dong Ping, in the 32nd best-of-Kejohanan Badminton Terbuka Singapura at Kallang, Singapore, today.

Read more »

Jun Hao’s woes continue at Singapore OpenThe men's singles shuttler has struggled to find top form this year.

Read more »

Game over for Malaysia’s singles shuttlers at Singapore OpenAll four men’s and women’s singles players have been knocked out in the opening rounds.

Read more »