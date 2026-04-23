Singapore Man Pleads Guilty to Molesting Nieces, Case Highlights Family Abuse

A 51-year-old man in Singapore has admitted to multiple counts of outraging the modesty of his two young nieces, with the abuse occurring between 2018 and 2019. The case was brought to light by a school teacher who noticed behavioral issues in the older sister, and involved both physical assault and inappropriate messaging.

Singapore – A deeply disturbing case has come to light involving a 51-year-old man who has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of outraging the modesty of his two young nieces.

The offenses, occurring between 2018 and 2019, involved both physical assault and the sending of inappropriate messages to the younger girl. The man exploited the trust placed in him as a family member, betraying the innocence of his nieces and causing lasting emotional and psychological trauma. The details revealed in court paint a harrowing picture of abuse that unfolded within the supposed safety of a family home.

The older sister, aged 10 to 11 at the time of the assaults, was targeted after visiting her uncle’s house to borrow a laptop. While using his phone in the master bedroom, she was subjected to unwanted physical contact. Further incidents involved unwanted kissing and inappropriate touching. The younger sister, eight to nine years old during the period of abuse, was similarly assaulted while alone in the same bedroom, watching videos on a mobile phone.

The man’s actions were compounded by a pattern of inappropriate messaging directed towards the younger niece, including messages expressing unwanted attraction and suggestive propositions. These messages, such as “Just now driving kept thinking of you”, “I like your hair smell”, and “Think you be my gf better”, demonstrate a clear pattern of predatory behavior and grooming. The case came to light after the older sister’s school intervened, noticing concerning behavioral issues.

A form teacher observed difficulties and initiated a conversation, leading to the disclosure of the abuse. The school counselor and vice-principal were immediately informed, and the parents were strongly advised to file a police report in August 2021. This intervention proved crucial in bringing the perpetrator to justice and initiating support for the victims.

The older sister’s disclosure to her younger sibling and cousins during a sleepover in December 2019 was a significant step towards uncovering the full extent of the abuse. Despite the fear of damaging family relationships, the older sister bravely came forward, and her sister corroborated her account. The emotional toll on the victims has been profound. The older sister experienced suicidal thoughts, nightmares, and episodes of emotional breakdown when reminded of the assaults or encountering individuals resembling her uncle.

She required treatment at the National University Hospital from 2022 to 2024, including intervention following a drug overdose attempt. The younger sister also suffered emotional distress, as evidenced by her mother’s confrontation regarding the inappropriate messages. The close-knit nature of the families, with frequent sleepovers and shared activities, tragically facilitated the abuse, allowing the perpetrator to exploit the trust and vulnerability of his nieces.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Wong Shiau Yin, highlighted the breach of trust inherent in the offenses. The man, a father of three, abused his position within the family to inflict harm on his nieces. The court heard that the victims were close to their cousins and often spent time at their uncle’s home, creating opportunities for the abuse to occur.

The man’s actions have not only devastated the lives of his nieces but have also fractured the relationships within the extended family. The case underscores the importance of vigilance, open communication, and the need to protect children from abuse, even within seemingly safe environments. The sentencing has been adjourned to June 30, allowing for a thorough consideration of the gravity of the offenses and the lasting impact on the victims.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of sexual abuse and the critical role of schools, families, and law enforcement in safeguarding the well-being of children. The focus now shifts to ensuring the victims receive the ongoing support and care they need to heal and rebuild their lives. The perpetrator’s actions represent a profound betrayal of trust and a violation of the innocence of two young girls





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