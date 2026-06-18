Singapore Man Faces Multiple Charges After Dangerous Driving Incident

A 29-year-old man in Singapore is accused of a series of dangerous driving offenses, including drink driving, dangerous driving causing hurt, and driving against traffic, after an incident that left several people injured and a vehicle ablaze. The man, identified as Tan, faces multiple charges and significant penalties if convicted.

In a dramatic incident, a 29-year-old man in Singapore , identified as Tan, was accused of a series of dangerous driving offenses that left several people injured and a vehicle ablaze.

The incident, which occurred on March 6, 2024, began when Tan allegedly ignored a straight-only sign on Cavenagh Road, taking a left bend into oncoming traffic at around 5:50 AM. Police approached Tan's car at 6:00 AM, but he sped off, reaching an average speed of 114 km/h while weaving through traffic along Bukit Timah Road.

At the junction of Sixth Avenue, Tan ran a red light and collided with a private bus making a U-turn, before striking a lamp post and causing his car to catch fire. Tan and his three passengers, along with the bus driver and children on the bus, were taken to the hospital.

Tan was later charged with drink driving, dangerous driving causing hurt, leaving his vehicle in a dangerous position, failing to cooperate with a breathalyser test, and driving against the flow of traffic. He faces a maximum of two years' jail and a fine of up to S$20,000 (RM63,786) if convicted of repeat drink driving, among other penalties.

The incident comes as the government plans to introduce tougher penalties for repeat offenders under the Road Transport Act amendment, as announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke





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