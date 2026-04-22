Singapore Man Faces Criminal Charges Following Viral Assault at Lucky Plaza

A 47-year-old man is set to appear in court after a viral video showed him kicking a woman at Lucky Plaza, leading to multiple charges including assault and mischief.

A 47-year-old man in Singapore is scheduled to appear in court today to face multiple criminal charges following a distressing incident at the Lucky Plaza shopping mall that was captured on video and subsequently went viral across various social media platforms. The footage, which sparked widespread public outrage, allegedly depicts the man physically assaulting a 33-year-old woman by kicking her to the ground.

In a bizarre turn of events during the confrontation, the aggressor appears to lose his balance and falls after the initial strike. The recording continues to show him attempting to deliver further kicks to the victim while she remains incapacitated on the floor of the busy shopping complex. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that they are treating the matter with high priority given the public nature of the violence. According to statements released by the Singapore Police Force, the victim sustained injuries to several parts of her body during the violent encounter. Furthermore, the authorities noted that the suspect allegedly damaged the victim's personal property during the altercation. Through preliminary investigations, police discovered that the two individuals were known to one another, suggesting an ongoing personal dispute rather than a random act of violence. The investigation also revealed that this was not the first time the man had targeted the woman; he had allegedly assaulted the same victim previously on March 30, 2025. This history of aggression has complicated the legal standing of the accused, as it demonstrates a concerning pattern of behavior directed toward the same individual. Legal records indicate that the suspect had been issued a 12-month conditional warning on May 8, 2025, for prior offenses related to voluntarily causing hurt and mischief. By allegedly engaging in this new act of violence, he has breached the terms of that warning, leading to the current escalation of charges. The prosecution is now seeking to charge him with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt and two counts of mischief. Under Singaporean law, the offense of voluntarily causing hurt carries a potential sentence of up to three years in prison, a monetary fine of up to S$5,000, or a combination of both penalties. Meanwhile, the charges for mischief are punishable by up to two years of imprisonment, a fine, or both. As the legal proceedings move forward, the case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences regarding domestic-related violence and the strict judicial approach the nation takes toward repeat offenders who disregard court-mandated warnings





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Singapore Lucky Plaza Assault Crime Police Investigation

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