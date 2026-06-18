Singapore Man Faces Charges After High-Speed Reckless Drive, Bus Collision, and Car Fire

A 29-year-old Singaporean man, Aaron Tan Yao Cong, faces multiple charges including drink driving and dangerous driving causing hurt after a high-speed incident where he drove against traffic, collided with a school bus, and his car caught fire. Two children were injured.

A 29-year-old Singapore an man, Aaron Tan Yao Cong, is facing multiple charges after a dramatic early-morning incident involving reckless driving, a collision with a school bus, and his car catching fire.

According to court documents and police statements, the sequence of events began around 5:50 am on a Thursday, when Tan failed to obey a straight-only traffic sign on Cavenagh Road. Instead, he took a left bend and drove against the flow of oncoming traffic before stopping on the left side of the road. When police officers approached his stationary vehicle at approximately 6:00 am, Tan suddenly accelerated and fled the scene.

He was later spotted on Bukit Timah Road, racing towards Upper Bukit Timah Road at 6:16 am, with an alleged average speed of 114 km/h. During this high-speed chase, he weaved dangerously in and out of traffic between Coronation Road and Anamalai Avenue. At the junction of Sixth Avenue, Tan allegedly ran a red traffic light and collided with a private bus that was executing a U-turn.

The impact then caused his car to strike a lamp post, which subsequently ignited, setting the vehicle ablaze. Tan and his three passengers managed to escape the burning car. The bus driver and the two child passengers on the bus, aged nine and ten, along with all occupants from Tan's vehicle, were transported to hospital for medical attention. The two children required treatment.

Following his arrest, Tan refused to submit to a breathalyser test at the scene. A subsequent blood test revealed his blood alcohol concentration to be approximately 148 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood, significantly exceeding the legal limit of 80 mg. Court records also disclosed that Tan has a prior conviction from 2019 for drink driving and driving without due care and attention.

On the Thursday of the incident, he was formally charged with five offences: drink driving, dangerous driving causing hurt, leaving his car in a dangerous position, failing to cooperate with the breathalyser test, and driving against the flow of traffic. He is scheduled to return to court on July 16 and has not yet indicated a plea. The potential penalties for these charges are severe, especially considering his status as a repeat offender.

For the drink driving charge, a conviction could bring a jail term of up to two years and a fine of up to S$20,000. The dangerous driving causing hurt charge carries a maximum penalty of two years' imprisonment, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

The charge of leaving the vehicle in a dangerous position carries a maximum of three months' jail, a fine of up to S$1,000, or both, while failing to provide a breath specimen can result in up to six months' jail and a fine of up to S$5,000. The offence of driving against the traffic flow carries a maximum penalty of three months' jail and a fine of up to S$1,000.

Repeat offender status increases the maximum fines and jail terms for several of these charges. The case highlights the serious consequences of reckless and intoxicated driving, endangering not only the driver and passengers but also other road users, including vulnerable children on a school bus





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Drink Driving Dangerous Driving Traffic Accident Bus Collision Car Fire Aaron Tan Court Charges Repeat Offender Road Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore man jailed after stabbing friend twice in Tampines MRT rowSINGAPORE, June 17 — A man was jailed after stabbing his friend twice during a heated argument near Tampines MRT station, leaving the victim with injuries serious enough to...

Read more »

Indonesia's free nutritious meal program faces calls for suspension over concernsCalls are growing to suspend and review Indonesia's free nutritious meal program due to persistent implementation problems, including food poisoning incidents, lack of transparency, and weak emergency response mechanisms. The National Commission on Human Rights flagged human rights violations and urged a comprehensive evaluation and stronger monitoring. The program, which has reached 61 million students and pregnant women, is also facing protests from university students.

Read more »

Perak gardener faces murder charge over roadside killing of contract worker in Kampung GajahBATU GAJAH, June 18 — A gardener was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a contract worker in Kampung Gajah last week.Mohammad Farizzal Fazly Mohd...

Read more »

Malaysia Faces Record Heat and Drought as El Nino ApproachesMalaysia may face its hottest year with temperatures up to 37.5°C and rainfall dropping 40% from July due to El Nino, prompting government action on climate policies.

Read more »