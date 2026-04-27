Singapore Launches Campaign to Combat Sexual Crimes, Urges Public Vigilance

Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann announced a year-long campaign to encourage public reporting of sexual crimes, highlighting rising incidents and new protocols for intervention. The initiative aims to raise awareness and empower bystanders to act safely.

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann emphasized the importance of reporting sexual crimes promptly during the Sexual Crime Awareness Seminar held at the Police Cantonment Complex on April 27.

She highlighted that such crimes not only impact victims but also their families and the broader community. Reporting these incidents as soon as possible helps preserve evidence and ensures that perpetrators are brought to justice, preventing further harm. The seminar, attended by representatives from the Ministry of Education, SG Her Empowerment, and the Attorney-General’s Chambers, marked the launch of a year-long campaign titled 'Don’t be a Bystander! SPOT it.

Report it.

' to encourage public vigilance. While Singapore’s sexual crime situation remains stable, Sim noted concerning trends, including 76% of cases occurring in non-residential settings like public transport and nightspots. She warned that online interactions, where perpetrators exploit anonymity on social media, dating apps, and messaging platforms, pose additional risks to unsuspecting victims.

The campaign will be deployed across public spaces, transport networks, and entertainment outlets starting in May, with mirror stickers bearing the campaign tagline to appear in the last quarter of the year. A new protocol, SPOT (Spot it, Protect the victim, Observe key details, Tell the Police), will guide the public on responding to sexual crimes.

Recent police statistics reveal a troubling rise in sexual offenses, with rapes increasing from 401 cases in 2024 to 479 in 2025—more than one daily—and sexual assault cases rising by nearly 10% to 2,566 in 2025. There has also been an uptick in cases involving victims under 16. Sim underscored the Ministry of Home Affairs’ efforts to strengthen laws, including harsher penalties for large-scale circulation of obscene materials and new offenses targeting molestation, voyeurism, and intimate image abuse.

She cited examples of public intervention, such as the April 2025 case where bystanders helped an intoxicated woman being assaulted in a shopping mall and the June 2025 incident where an MRT commuter caught a man taking upskirt photos. Sim urged the public to remain vigilant, intervening safely by distracting offenders or guiding victims away. In online spaces, parents should monitor minors’ activities, watch for suspicious interactions, and report any risky behavior.

She cautioned against confronting perpetrators directly or engaging in doxing, which could escalate situations or violate the law. National Crime Prevention Council vice-chairman Tan Puay Kern reinforced the call for collective vigilance, stating that immediate reporting of indecent acts or assaults can prevent further harm and aid swift police action





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