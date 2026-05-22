Singapore ICA Warns of Heavy Traffic, Longer Waits at Woodlands, Tuas Checkpoints Amid Peak Holiday Periods

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) of Singapore has issued a statement regarding upcoming peak traffic conditions at the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints, specifically during Hari Raya Haji on May 27 and Vesak Day on May 31. The agency has advised travellers and motorists to plan their journeys early, consider travelling during off-peak hours, and cooperate with officers to avoid traffic-related offences, ensuring smooth border control operations.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) of Singapore has released a statement warning holidaymakers and commuters about upcoming peak traffic periods at the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints, in the context of regional and global travel surge due to holidays and the school holidays.

The author of the news text briefly mentioned how ICA has stepped up security checks at these checkpoints and introduced the use of QR codes via the MyICA mobile app for faster immigration clearance, while also reiterating the rules against queue-cutting and traffic offences





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Woodlands And Tuas Land Checkpoints Heavy Traffic Longer Waiting Times Public Holidays School Holiday Period QR Codes Via Myica Mobile App Security Checks Lane Discipline Cooperative Driving Traffic-Related Offences Enforcement Action

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