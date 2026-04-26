Singapore Homes Turn to Solar Power as Energy Costs Rise

Escalating energy prices and geopolitical instability are driving a surge in rooftop solar panel installations among landed households in Singapore, as homeowners seek to reduce electricity bills and enhance energy security.

Singapore is witnessing a surge in rooftop solar panel installations among landed households, driven by the ongoing energy crisis , escalating fuel prices , and a growing awareness of energy security .

Solar panel firms across the nation report a significant increase in inquiries and orders, particularly since the start of the Middle East conflict in late February. This trend is fueled by factors such as the desire for lower electricity bills, the decreasing cost of solar panel installations, volatile energy markets, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and a broader commitment to sustainability. Some homeowners are even generating revenue by feeding excess energy back into the grid.

Data from the Energy Market Authority (EMA) demonstrates substantial growth in solar deployment at private residences. The number of homes equipped with solar panels has risen dramatically from 1,749 in 2021 to a projected 6,912 in 2025. The total installed capacity has also increased significantly, reaching 115.3 megawatt-peak (MWp) in December 2025, up from 77.8 MWp in December 2024. This capacity is sufficient to power over 25,000 four-room HDB flats for an entire year.

The payback period for solar panel investments is also shrinking, with homeowners now potentially achieving a return on their investment in under five years, thanks to falling panel costs. Considering the lifespan of solar panels extends to 20 years or more, this means approximately 15 years of essentially free electricity following the initial payback period.

Experts emphasize the importance of maximizing solar deployment on all available surfaces in land-scarce Singapore, recognizing that even small-scale installations collectively contribute significantly to electricity generation. The recent geopolitical events have acted as a catalyst, accelerating the decision-making process for homeowners considering solar energy. While previously a sustainability-focused purchase, solar is increasingly viewed as a practical financial decision, offering a hedge against unpredictable fuel prices.

Solar firms report a substantial increase in confirmed installations following inquiries, with some experiencing a threefold rise in inquiries in March compared to earlier months. Homeowners who were previously hesitant are now moving forward with adoption, driven by concerns about energy security and price volatility. One homeowner, Mathew Pereira, who had considered solar panels since 2020, finally decided to proceed due to the reduced upfront costs.

Despite Singapore’s reliance on imported natural gas for the vast majority of its electricity, the growth in residential solar installations represents a significant step towards greater energy independence and a more sustainable future. The nation continues to explore other renewable energy sources, such as hydrogen and geothermal, but solar remains the most viable domestic option





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