Singapore High Court Grants Winding Up Applications for 1MDB-Linked Entities in British Virgin Islands

The Singapore High Court has granted winding up applications filed for three entities incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and linked to the multibillion-dollar scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB. The court decision will enable the liquidators to bring further statutory claims against Standard Chartered Bank and BSI Bank in Singapore over their roles in allegedly facilitating the 1MDB fraud.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: The Singapore High Court has granted winding up applications filed for three entities incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and linked to the multibillion-dollar scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB , liquidators recovering assets from the fund said on Friday (May 15).

The court decision will enable the liquidators to bring further statutory claims against Standard Chartered Bank and BSI Bank in Singapore over their roles in allegedly facilitating the 1MDB fraud, they said in a statement, as reported by Reuters. Business Times also reported that the Singapore High Court has approved applications to wind up three British Virgin Islands-incorporated entities linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, the firms’ liquidators confirmed on Friday.

In a statement, the liquidators, Angela Barkhouse and Toni Shukla from Kroll Limited, said the winding-up orders will pave the way for them to file statutory claims against Standard Chartered Bank Singapore and BSI Bank’s Singapore operations, as reported by Business Times. The four entities – Alsen Chance Holdings, Brightstone Jewellery, Brazen Sky and Blackstone Asia Real Estate Partners – were placed into liquidation in the British Virgin Islands between December 2021 and March 2024 for the purposes of investigating their alleged involvement in fraudulent transactions.

Their foreign liquidations were granted recognition under Singapore’s cross-border insolvency framework between 2022 and 2024. The winding-up applications were filed in November 2025 as a workaround to an earlier ruling by the Singapore court, which had found that Singapore’s Model Law on cross-border insolvency barred foreign representatives from bringing avoidance claims relating to transactions that predated its introduction. By obtaining local winding-up orders, the liquidators sought to pursue those pre-2020 transactions through Singapore-appointed liquidators instead.

The overall objective is to ‘recover assets from the individuals and institutions our investigations have identified as having culpability for the misappropriation of assets from the companies’, they added. They added that such assets are ‘ultimately traceable to funds which were originally meant to benefit the people of Malaysia but were siphoned off’





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1MDB Standard Chartered Bank BSI Bank British Virgin Islands Cross-Border Insolvency Fraudulent Transactions Recover Assets Misappropriation Of Assets

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