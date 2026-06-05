Singapore Gears Up for World Cup with Early Morning Screenings and Festive Events

Singapore's F&B outlets and community venues prepare for the 2025 World Cup, offering breakfast menus, promotional events, and free public screenings despite early game times.

Singapore is bracing for an unprecedented World Cup season as the 2025 tournament kicks off across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Despite most matches airing in the early morning or during work hours due to the time difference, local food and beverage establishments are rolling out the red carpet for fans eager to catch global stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

From June 12 to July 20, bars, restaurants, and community venues will transform into vibrant hubs of football fever, with many operators expecting a significant boost in revenue. For instance, Simon Tan, director of ARFC Singapore in Woodleigh, anticipates a 50 percent sales increase. His venue, formerly known as Cafe Football, has introduced a brunch menu to cater to early kick-offs and renovated its space to accommodate more customers indoors, with plans to add outdoor screens if demand spikes.

Similarly, Irish pub Muddy Murphy's is bringing former Scotland and Blackburn Rovers captain Colin Hendry for a special appearance in June, alongside giveaways of paraphernalia, beer promotions, and an all-day curated menu. Harry's, a restaurant and bar chain, will screen matches exclusively at its Boat Quay outlet, with a spokesperson expressing optimism about higher footfall and revenue. The establishment aims to create a vibrant atmosphere where fans can share the excitement of the games together.

However, not all venues are joining the frenzy. The Bar Station at Tanjong Katong, which typically hosts Liverpool fan club events, has opted out due to the early morning timings, which owner Jasmine Ong described as not conducive for business. McDonald's also confirmed it will not screen matches at its outlets, instead hosting a ticketed watch party at its Marine Cove outlet for the final on July 20. For fans seeking free and family-friendly options, good news abounds.

Over 50 community clubs, five ActiveSG sports centres, and The Kallang will broadcast selected matches live from June 12 to July 20. The People's Association will kick off with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 12 at 3am Singapore time, while Sport Singapore will start with South Korea versus Czech Republic at 10am. The Kallang will showcase the final four matches, beginning with the first semi-final on July 15 at 3am at Kallang Wave Mall.

These locations will feature pre-match activities, interactive football-themed games, lucky draws, and festive decorations. Lau Pa Sat and Changi Airport's ST3PS at Terminal 3, along with transit areas, will screen all matches. A Changi Airport spokesperson highlighted the World Cup Trail, where visitors can engage in football-themed trivia and quizzes at selected spots, adding a family-friendly dimension to the festivities.

All 10 SAFRA and HomeTeamNS clubhouses will also air selected matches, with HomeTeamNS promising family carnivals, sports-themed trading card activities, shopping fairs, and pop-up sales alongside match days. This comprehensive network of screenings ensures that no fan misses out on the action, despite the ungodly hours. The early kick-offs have prompted creative adaptations. Many establishments are extending operating hours to cover morning games, with breakfast and brunch menus becoming a staple.

ARFC Singapore has launched a brunch menu to serve early risers, while Muddy Murphy's all-day menu ensures fans can grab a bite at any hour. Beer promotions and special prizes are common tactics to draw crowds.

Meanwhile, the community screenings at clubs and sports centres offer a more inclusive atmosphere, often with no purchase required. The Kallang Group, in partnership with SportSG and PA, aims to turn these venues into football festivals, complete with giant screens and sound systems. The response from the public has been enthusiastic, with many fans planning to gather at these communal spaces to share the thrill of live matches.

Despite the challenges posed by the time difference, Singapore's World Cup preparations reflect a resilient and passionate football culture. Whether at a pub with former football stars, a community club with family activities, or a restaurant with a breakfast special, the city-state is ready to embrace the beautiful game for five and a half weeks.

The blend of commercial enterprise and community spirit underscores how a global event can unite people across time zones, turning early mornings into celebrations of sport and camaraderie





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