Singapore-Flagged Athlete James Kodrowski Faces Bankruptcy Allegations Amid S$9 Million Investor Fraud Claims

James Nicholas Kodrowski, an American ice hockey player who represented Singapore at the 2025 SEA Games, has been placed on a bankruptcy order list after a High Court ordered his company, Right Choice Capital, to repay nearly S$800,000 to an investor. About 20 investors claim they lost S$9 million to alleged false representations by Kodrowski and his associates. A debt recovery agency accuses the firm of fabricating businesses and financial statements over eight years. Kodrowski remains director of multiple firms but has been unreachable. Bankruptcy law may limit recovery despite court judgments.

James Nicholas Kodrowski, an American ice hockey player who represented Singapore at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games, has been placed on a bankruptcy order list following a High Court ruling that found his company, Right Choice Capital (RCC), liable to repay nearly S$800,000 to a single investor.

The case, brought by a Singapore permanent resident known as Robert, is part of a larger alleged fraud involving about 20 investors who claim they lost a total of S$9 million between 2016 and 2025. Robert invested S$850,000 with RCC after being persuaded by Kodrowski, who described the firm as a provider of SME lending, remittance, and payment services.

According to its website, RCC started in the Philippines and expanded to Singapore, boasting over 100 employees and more than US$22 million in private funding. After years of receiving interest payments, Robert attempted to withdraw his principal in 2024. When he discovered the scale of other claims, he sued RCC and won a judgment in September 2025.

However, about a week after the verdict, Kodrowski was placed on the bankruptcy list, triggering a statutory moratorium that halts all individual enforcement actions. This legal protection means that even successful claimants like Robert may receive only a fraction of what they are owed, depending on the assets available in Kodrowski's estate.

Lawyer Andy Yeo explained that once a bankruptcy order is made, only the official assignee or a private trustee can manage the debtor's assets, and all other collection efforts are suspended. Kodrowski filed a moratorium affidavit in court, stating he needed time to gather funds from other investors to repay the creditors. He disclosed that RCC's 20 largest creditors are owed at least S$28.1 million, far exceeding the S$9 million claimed by the smaller group of investors.

Representing 20 foreign investors, debt recovery agency JMS Rogers has accused Kodrowski and his associates of a "sustained pattern of false representations" including fabricated businesses, inflated financial statements, fictitious regulatory approvals, and phantom corporate partnerships. These misrepresentations were allegedly delivered through investment memoranda, quarterly newsletters, pitch decks, and in-person meetings over approximately eight years. Leroy Frank Ratnam, CEO of JMS Rogers, said attempts to locate Kodrowski at his Sentosa Cove condominium failed as he no longer resides there.

Meanwhile, business registry checks show Kodrowski remains the director of 15 active companies, including RCC, Right Choice Kapital, and Right Choice Payments, with eleven of the others being food and beverage businesses and one a management consultancy firm. A personal website, kodrowski.com, is still active and portrays him as an accomplished business leader, systems engineer, and operational strategist.

On June 9, he published an article on sports governance and leadership, yet he has been uncontactable for investors, citing overseas travel and his mother's medical needs. The investors, who include individuals from the United States, Singapore, and the Philippines, have submitted a report to the Singapore Police Force. The case highlights the risks of high-return investment schemes and the complexities of debt recovery when a debtor enters bankruptcy.

Despite the court's favorable ruling for Robert, the moratorium means recovery is uncertain. Some of the 19 other investors have given up, while a few remain hopeful of recouping some losses. The Straits Times attempted to contact Kodrowski by phone and visited the RCC office in Bukit Merah without success. An email sent to him also went unanswered.

Meanwhile, Kodrowski's public profile as an athlete and businessman contrasts sharply with the allegations of financial misconduct. His involvement in the 2025 SEA Games as an ice hockey player for Singapore adds a layer of public interest to the unfolding legal and financial saga. The situation underscores the importance of due diligence when entrusting significant sums to investment firms, especially those promising unusually high returns.

It also illustrates how bankruptcy protections can impede immediate asset recovery, leaving creditors in prolonged limbo. As investigations continue, the full extent of the alleged fraud and the fate of the investors' money remain unclear





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James Kodrowski Right Choice Capital Bankruptcy Investor Fraud Singapore SEA Games Ice Hockey Debt Recovery High Court False Representations S$9 Million Moratorium

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