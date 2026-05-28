Singapore Expands Limits on High-GWP Refrigerants to Commercial and Vehicle Sectors

Singapore's National Environment Agency will extend greenhouse gas emission limits to large commercial refrigeration systems from 2027 and vehicle air-conditioning from 2028, capping refrigerant global warming potential at 150 to meet 2030 climate targets and align with international standards.

Singapore is extending its greenhouse gas emission limits to cover large commercial refrigeration systems and vehicle air-conditioning units, as part of a broader strategy to meet its 2030 climate targets .

The National Environment Agency (NEA) announced that, beginning July 2027, new centralized commercial refrigerators-such as those used in supermarkets-will be required to use refrigerants with a global warming potential (GWP) capped at 150. This aligns Singapore's standards with those already in place in Europe and Japan. Such refrigerants, over a 100-year period, contribute to global warming at a rate up to 150 times that of carbon dioxide.

A year later, in July 2028, the same GWP limit will apply to air-conditioning systems in new passenger cars and light goods vehicles. The NEA explained that the later implementation date for vehicles allows suppliers additional time to adjust, as some models using lower-GWP refrigerants are not yet widely available. The regulations apply only to new equipment; existing systems may continue operating until the end of their service life to minimize business disruption.

Additionally, from July 2027, companies that dismantle refrigeration and air-conditioning equipment must register with the NEA and adhere to formalized disposal procedures. These measures were crafted in consultation with suppliers, users, and recycling firms, and they build upon existing industry practices. Singapore previously introduced GWP limits in 2022 for household air-conditioners, refrigerators, and water-cooled chillers used in large building cooling systems.

The shift away from hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)-gases that can be hundreds to thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide in warming the planet-is part of a worldwide push to combat climate change. The NEA affirmed it will continue reviewing these measures based on industry readiness and the availability of low-GWP alternatives





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore NEA Refrigerants GWP Climate Targets HFC Commercial Refrigeration Vehicle Air-Conditioning Emission Limits Global Warming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore eases private banking process for the rich, but keeps strict anti-money laundering checksSINGAPORE, May 26 — Singapore is moving to speed up how quickly wealthy clients can open private banking accounts as it seeks to strengthen its position as a global wealth...

Read more »

Pet Auditions for Legally Blonde Production at Singapore Repertory TheatreA public audition for pets to play roles in an upcoming production of Legally Blonde at the Singapore Repertory Theatre is taking place on June 6 at The Proud Pet Parade event, with successful applicants appearing in the show throughout its run in July.

Read more »

Jun Hao’s woes continue at Singapore OpenThe men's singles shuttler has struggled to find top form this year.

Read more »

Canada Expands Visa-Free Air Travel Access for Eligible MalaysiansCanada has expanded visa-free air travel access for eligible Malaysians starting Tuesday (May 26), allowing travellers to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) instead of a traditional visa when flying to or transiting through the country. The High Commission of Canada in Malaysia said the move reflects strengthening ties between Canada and Malaysia while helping to expand partnerships and people-to-people connections.

Read more »