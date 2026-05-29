Singapore: Covid-19 variant does not cause more severe disease, experts say

A text message has been circulating online claiming that the variant of the virus does not cause fever and that symptoms are harder to detect, making it more dangerous. However, both the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) and infectious disease experts said it is not true and that the symptoms are similar to those of earlier strains, ranging from mild upper respiratory tract infection to serious diseases such as pneumonia.

A text message has been circulating online claiming that the variant of the virus does not cause fever and that symptoms are harder to detect, making it more dangerous.

However, both the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) and infectious disease experts said it is not true and that the symptoms are similar to those of earlier strains, ranging from mild upper respiratory tract infection to serious diseases such as pneumonia. The main Covid-19 variant currently circulating in Singapore is the NB.1.8.1 strain, which accounts for more than half of locally sequenced cases.

The commonly reported symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, and in some cases, gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. There is no indication that the NB.1.8.1 or other currently circulating variants are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previously circulating variants.

Professor Paul Tambyah, former president of the Asia-Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, said the text message appeared to be an old message since Covid-19 first appeared six years ago rather than three, and that some of the points in the message are correct, such as some people do not have a fever with Covid-19. However, another infectious disease expert Leong Hoe Nam said while the text message is a mishmash of some of the known effects of the Covid-19 virus, but they are not true of the NB.1.8.1 strain alone.

The symptoms may be the same, but a lot of it depends on the general health of the person, his or her specific immunity to the Covid-19 virus, which is determined by when his or her last infection or vaccination was. Prof Lim said that with Covid-19 being endemic in Singapore, and as with other endemic respiratory diseases, periodic waves are expected throughout the year.

The number of Covid-19 cases rose to 12,700 in the week of May 10 to 16, an increase of about 59 per cent compared with 8,000 in the previous week, said CDA in a statement on May 21. It added that the average number of daily Covid-19 hospitalisations rose from 56 to 73 during the same period, with one case in the intensive care unit daily on average.

Prof Tambyah said the NB 1.8.1 variant was reported as a strain in 2025 by the World Health Organisation (WHO). At that time, the evidence suggested that the licensed vaccines should be effective. We do not have a lot of updated information since then. I think that if individuals are concerned, they could get vaccinated.

Prof Lim said the current Covid-19 vaccine continues to be effective for protection against the NB.1.8.1 variant. We encourage individuals at increased risk of severe Covid-19, such as those aged 60 years and above, including those residing in aged care facilities and medically vulnerable individuals aged six months and above, to stay updated with their vaccination - to receive an additional dose around one year after their last dose.

She also advised members of the public not to speculate and/or spread unfounded rumours and to visit www.cda.gov.sg for the latest information on Covid-19





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Covid-19 Variant Singapore Fever Symptoms CDA Experts Vaccine Protection Vaccination

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