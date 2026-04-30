Singapore: Child Hospitalized After Cycling Accident, Heavy Traffic Expected at Land Checkpoints

A nine-year-old cyclist was hospitalized following a collision with a car in Ang Mo Kio, while travellers heading to Malaysia via land checkpoints face significant delays during the Labour Day long weekend.

A nine-year-old cyclist is currently receiving medical attention in a Singapore an hospital following a collision with a car in Ang Mo Kio. Authorities have confirmed that the driver involved in the incident has been arrested and is assisting with investigations.

Details surrounding the accident are still emerging, but emergency services were dispatched to the scene promptly, providing immediate care to the young cyclist before transporting them to the hospital. The extent of the child’s injuries remains undisclosed at this time, and updates will be provided as they become available. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and vigilance, particularly when cyclists and pedestrians share the road with vehicular traffic.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward with any information that could aid their investigation. Simultaneously, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has issued a warning to travellers planning to cross the land border into Malaysia during the Labour Day long weekend, spanning from April 30th to May 3rd.

Significant delays are anticipated at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, with current estimates suggesting wait times of at least two hours at Woodlands and a minimum of three hours at Tuas. The congestion at Tuas is particularly severe, exacerbated by a substantial tailback originating from the Malaysian side, with queues extending to the middle of the Second Link Bridge.

These delays are expected to persist throughout the holiday period as a large number of residents and visitors take advantage of the long weekend to travel between Singapore and Malaysia. ICA proactively shared updates via Facebook on Thursday evening, around 7:15 pm, to inform the public about the escalating traffic situation. To mitigate the impact of these anticipated delays, ICA strongly advises travellers to meticulously plan their journeys in advance.

This includes considering alternative travel times, such as departing in the early morning or late evening, to avoid peak hour congestion. Furthermore, ICA emphasizes the importance of adhering to all traffic regulations and maintaining proper lane discipline while approaching and navigating the checkpoints. The authority has also warned against queue-cutting, stating that individuals found engaging in this practice will be directed to the back of the queue.

ICA has affirmed its commitment to enforcing strict compliance with its officers’ instructions and prosecuting any traffic offences committed by travellers. The MyTransport. SG app also issued a notification at 7:40 pm on Thursday, announcing diversions for several bus services – 187, 960e, 963, 963e, and 966 – due to the heavy traffic on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) near the Woodlands Road exit. This situation highlights the need for patience and preparedness among travellers during the Labour Day holiday





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