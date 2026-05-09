Singapore, Asean leaders discuss regional fuel stockpiles amid global energy crisis, Singapore to advance integration efforts as ASEAN chair, global supply disruption poses challenges for ASEAN amidst West Asia conflicts

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong recently discussed the idea of establishing regional fuel stockpiles among ASEAN leaders, amidst the ongoing global energy crisis. Meanwhile, Vietnam has expanded its outposts in the South China Sea as China escalates its territorial claims. Additionally, Indonesian authorities detained over 300 foreigners amid a gambling crackdown, and Mat Sabu assured Singaporeans on the adequacy of fish supply at sea. Furthermore, rescuers in Indonesia found the body of a woman after the recent volcano eruption, as the search continues for two more Singaporeans.

Over 200,000 people newly diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in Singapore over four years, Asean leaders discuss regional fuel stockpiles amid global energy crisis , Singapore to continue advancing integration efforts as ASEAN chair, global supply disruption poses challenges for ASEAN amidst West Asia conflicts, Vietnamese outposts expand in South China Sea as China competes for territorial claims, gambling crackdown in Indonesian capital, body of woman found after volcano eruption , adequate supply of fish at sea, Mat Sabu on fish suppl.

Over 200,000 people newly diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in Singapore over four years, Asean leaders discuss regional fuel stockpiles amid global energy crisis, Singapore to continue advancing integration efforts as ASEAN chair, global supply disruption poses challenges for ASEAN amidst West Asia conflicts, Vietnamese outposts expand in South China Sea as China competes for territorial claims, gambling crackdown in Indonesian capital, body of woman found after volcano eruption, adequate supply of fish at sea, Mat Sabu on fish suppl





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Singapore Asean Leaders Regional Fuel Stockpiles Global Energy Crisis Global Supply Disruption West Asia Conflicts Integration Efforts Fish Supply Mat Sabu Vietnamese Outposts Gambling Crackdown Indonesian Authorities Rescuers In Indonesia Volcano Eruption

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