Singapore Airlines Deepens Involvement in Air India Amidst Losses and Safety Concerns

Singapore Airlines is increasing its operational role in Air India to address significant financial losses, regulatory issues, and safety lapses. The move signifies a shift from strategic partnership to hands-on management as Air India's turnaround proves more complex than expected.

Air India is currently facing significant challenges, including substantial financial losses estimated at approximately US$2.4 billion in the past year. These losses are compounded by a series of regulatory shortcomings and unforeseen external events that have consistently disrupted the airline's operations.

In response to this critical situation, Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SIA) is significantly increasing its operational involvement in Air India Ltd., a move driven by growing concerns over the Indian carrier’s record losses and recent safety-related incidents. This escalation in support represents a pivotal shift in the relationship between the two airlines, moving SIA from a strategic partner to a more actively engaged participant in Air India’s day-to-day management.

The deepening collaboration involves the strategic placement of SIA personnel within key departments of Air India, specifically in areas such as flight operations, engineering, and maintenance. These are sectors where Singapore Airlines has established a global reputation for excellence and efficiency. The deployment of SIA executives is intended to address critical operational deficiencies and implement best practices to improve Air India’s performance.

While SIA focuses on bolstering operational aspects, Tata Group, the majority shareholder with a 74.9% stake in Air India, is concentrating its efforts on commercial functions, human resources, finance, and information technology. This division of labor aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations and accelerate the turnaround process.

The increased involvement from SIA is particularly noteworthy following a tragic Dreamliner crash, which prompted a reevaluation of Air India’s safety protocols and engineering practices, leading to a more hands-on approach from the Singaporean carrier. The urgency for SIA to intervene stems from the complex and costly nature of Air India’s revival, a transformation proving more challenging than initially anticipated by the Tata Group when they acquired the airline from the Indian government in 2021.

The financial strain on SIA is also a key factor, as losses from associated companies, primarily Air India, amounted to S$178 million (US$139 million) in the December quarter. SIA is keen to prevent further erosion of its 25.1% stake in Air India and is firmly committed to supporting the transformation program. The lack of a clear timeline for Air India to achieve profitability is a growing concern for SIA.

Beyond financial difficulties, Air India is grappling with issues such as operating aircraft without proper airworthiness certificates, facing scrutiny from European regulators regarding compliance, and dealing with the repercussions of the aforementioned plane crash, which led to service reductions and intensified oversight of engineering procedures. Furthermore, geopolitical factors, including airspace closures and the conflict in the Middle East, have increased operational costs due to longer and more expensive flight routes, exacerbated by rising jet fuel prices.

Recent discussions between SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong and Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran in Mumbai focused on a funding strategy and the search for a new CEO following Campbell Wilson’s resignation, signaling the ongoing commitment to navigate these challenges and chart a course for Air India’s recovery





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