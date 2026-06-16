Should AI-generated music be allowed in competitions?

Composer Aepul Roza urges AI music creators to refrain from submitting their work to competitions, arguing that such tracks do not hold the same value as songs written by humans.

SERDANG: Composer and songwriter Aepul Roza has firmly stated that music created using generative artificial intelligence (AI) should not be allowed in any music competition .

According to Aepul, also known as Noor Syaiful Mohd. Zalaludin, 37, individuals who produce songs through AI should recognize that while their work may be enjoyable, it is not worthy of being judged on par with the creations of real songwriters. He questioned why anyone would submit such tracks, urging so-called "prompters" to be more self-aware.

He elaborated that AI-generated songs often use clever algorithms designed to quickly capture listeners' attention, but such tracks lack longevity and will likely become dull after a short time. Aepul, who is also the vocalist of Drama Band, made these comments during a media session for the Trilogy and launch of the song "Gila" at Astana Putra, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), on Monday.

He also argued that judges need specific knowledge and expertise to determine whether a song has been created with AI assistance. Having studied AI software himself, he said he can quickly identify AI-generated compositions even from a single listen. This competency is essential among judges and screening panels to ensure AI-submitted entries are not mistakenly accepted into competitions. While acknowledging that technology exists to detect AI in music, Aepul noted that its accuracy is not yet 100 percent.

He believes it is unfair for AI-generated music to compete, as current detection tools cannot always fully distinguish between a song written entirely by AI and one that merely uses AI-generated instrumental stems. This issue has already surfaced in the Anugerah Lagu Indie (ALI) awards, where the secretariat confirmed that one song that made the Top 90 list was later disqualified after being found to use AI. It was replaced with another submission.

The nomination and song submission period for ALI closed on March 15, 2026, while the Top 90 voting phase started in late May





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AI Music Competition Aepul Roza Generative AI Songwriting Ethics Malaysia ALI Detection

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