Shooting Disrupts White House Correspondents' Dinner; President Trump Escorted to Safety

A shooting incident occurred at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 25, 2026, leading to the evacuation of the Washington Hilton and the immediate security response. President Trump and Vice President Vance were unharmed, and a suspect is in custody.

A shocking incident unfolded at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner held at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night, April 25, 2026, as a shooter opened fire, prompting a swift evacuation and a massive security response.

The event, a long-standing tradition bringing together journalists, celebrities, and national leaders, was abruptly interrupted when gunfire erupted near a security checkpoint. President Donald Trump, who was preparing to deliver a speech, was immediately escorted from the premises by the Secret Service. Vice President JD Vance was also present and reported unharmed. Initial reports indicate no other immediate injuries, though authorities are continuing to investigate the full extent of any casualties.

The atmosphere inside the Hilton quickly descended into chaos as attendees reacted to the sound of gunfire. Witnesses described shouts of alarm – 'Out of the way, sir!

' and urgent calls for people to take cover. Organizers initially announced a brief pause and intended to resume the dinner, but the majority of attendees remained locked down within the ballroom, unable to exit. The situation escalated as members of the National Guard were deployed inside the hotel to secure the area, and a strict perimeter was established outside, preventing anyone from re-entering. The incident caused significant disruption beyond the Hilton itself.

A nearby gathering at the Renwick Museum, intended as an after-party for some attendees, was abruptly halted as partygoers found themselves behind police tape, with streets and sidewalks blocked off. The Washington Hilton, unlike many secure event locations, typically remains open to the public during the Correspondents' Dinner, a practice that has historically presented security challenges and opportunities for disruptions, including past protests and demonstrations.

Following the immediate evacuation of the banquet hall, where hundreds were awaiting President Trump’s address, information began to trickle out via social media. President Trump himself took to his Truth Social platform approximately 30 minutes after the incident to announce that the shooter had been apprehended. The Associated Press confirmed that a suspect was in custody following the 'shooting incident' near the security checkpoint, citing statements from authorities.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who was also in attendance, shared a video from the hotel shortly after the event, detailing the immediate aftermath. She explained that she had been evacuated from the ballroom after hearing the shots and confirmed that the Secret Service had assumed control of the building.

Pirro also stated she had spoken with Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Jeffery Carroll, both of whom were en route to the scene to oversee the ongoing investigation and security measures. The precise motive behind the shooting remains unclear at this time, and law enforcement officials are working to gather more information about the suspect and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The incident raises serious questions about security protocols at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, particularly given the hotel’s open access policy and the potential for vulnerabilities in public spaces. The event has been a target for protests in previous years, but this marks the first instance of a shooting during the dinner. The response to the shooting was immediate and comprehensive, involving multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service, the Washington D.C. Police Department, and the National Guard.

The focus now shifts to a thorough investigation to determine the shooter’s identity, motive, and any potential connections to extremist groups or individuals. Authorities are also reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses to reconstruct the events leading up to the shooting. The incident is likely to spark a renewed debate about security measures at high-profile events, particularly those involving political figures.

The White House Correspondents' Association will likely face pressure to re-evaluate its security arrangements for future dinners, potentially considering stricter access controls and enhanced screening procedures. The disruption to the annual dinner, a significant event in the Washington social and political calendar, underscores the ongoing challenges of ensuring safety and security in an increasingly volatile world.

The fact that the President and Vice President were present adds another layer of gravity to the situation, highlighting the potential for targeted attacks against high-ranking officials. The swift apprehension of the suspect is a positive development, but the investigation is far from over, and the full impact of this incident will likely be felt for some time to come.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present threat of violence and the importance of vigilance in protecting public figures and ensuring the safety of large gatherings





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Donald Trump JD Vance Security Incident

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump supports Putin G20 invite but doubts Russian president will attend US summitWASHINGTON, April 24 — The United States will invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to a G20 summit in Miami, a US official said Thursday, but President Donald Trump said he...

Read more »

Man Who Threatened President Halimah Yacob Faces Six Additional Charges After Alleged Re-OffensesVickreman Harvey Chettiar, previously jailed for threatening the President, is now charged with assault, harassment, and using criminal force against police officers following incidents at a park and in a hospital.

Read more »

South Korea Seeks Extended Sentence for Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol Over Drone AllegationsSouth Korean special prosecutors have requested an additional 30-year sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, already serving a life sentence for insurrection, alleging he ordered military drones into North Korea to create a pretext for martial law. The prosecution argues this action aided the enemy and compromised national security, while Yoon's legal team claims it was a legitimate act of self-defense.

Read more »

White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt Announces Maternity LeaveKaroline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, announced she is going on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child. The White House has not yet named a replacement, with senior officials potentially filling in during her absence. She is the youngest person to hold the position.

Read more »

Trump’s attendance adds awkward turn to White House Correspondents’ DinnerWASHINGTON, April 25 — Things could get awkward tonight when US President Donald Trump takes his seat at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, his first time attending the...

Read more »

World Athletics Likely to Take Action Against Malaysian Athletics PresidentFormer Sports Commissioner Zaiton Othman believes World Athletics will enforce sanctions against Datuk Karim Ibrahim due to his ongoing suspension issue, potentially impacting Malaysian athletes' ability to compete internationally. The situation stems from a 2018 suspension and a lack of resolution despite a CAS decision.

Read more »