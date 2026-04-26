Shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner Targets Trump Administration, Suspect Arrested

A suspect armed with a shotgun opened fire at a security checkpoint during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, targeting President Donald Trump and his administration officials. The incident, which occurred on April 25, 2026, led to the evacuation of Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as well as the cancellation of the event. The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, is facing federal charges, including attempted murder. Global leaders have condemned the attack, and security protocols are under review following the chaotic events.

President Donald Trump and his administration officials were the likely targets of a suspect who opened fire at a security checkpoint during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, D.C.

, according to U.S. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. The incident, which occurred on April 25, 2026, saw the suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old California resident, fire a shotgun at a Secret Service agent before being subdued and arrested. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were swiftly evacuated from the event, which was later canceled.

Blanche, speaking on NBC’s 'Meet the Press,' suggested that the suspect had traveled from Los Angeles to Washington with the intent to target administration officials, including the president. The suspect is set to face federal charges, including assault on a federal officer, discharging a firearm, and attempted murder.

Trump, in a late-night briefing, confirmed that he believed he was the intended target and praised the Secret Service for their swift response, noting that the injured agent was in stable condition thanks to his bulletproof vest. The incident has sparked global condemnation, with leaders from NATO and other nations expressing solidarity with the U.S. and condemning the attack as an assault on democratic values.

British officials are reportedly reviewing security arrangements for King Charles’ upcoming visit to Washington, scheduled to begin on April 29. The suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives, remains under evaluation, with authorities yet to determine his exact motives. The chaotic events, which unfolded around 8:35 p.m., have raised serious concerns about the security protocols surrounding high-profile events.

The Washington Hilton, where the dinner was held, has a history of security breaches, including the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. Closed-circuit footage released by Trump on Truth Social showed the suspect charging through a security checkpoint, momentarily catching guards off-guard before they responded. The dinner, a high-profile event attended by Trump’s cabinet and other senior officials, was abruptly halted as attendees, including 2,600 guests in formal attire, scrambled for cover under tables.

Security personnel quickly formed a protective cordon around Trump, his wife, and Vice President JD Vance, escorting them to safety. Cabinet members were evacuated one by one, with some being shielded by their security details. Trump, who remained backstage for about an hour, later expressed his reluctance to leave the event, echoing his defiant stance following a previous assassination attempt in 2024.

The incident has reignited debates about the adequacy of security measures for high-profile political events and the potential vulnerabilities in protecting U.S. leaders





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