Shnaider Stuns Sabalenka in French Open Quarter-finals

Russian player Diana Shnaider overcame challenging conditions and the world number one Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semi-finals of the French Open.
In a thrilling quarter-final match at the French Open , Russian player Diana Shnaider pulled off a remarkable upset against world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
Playing in challenging, windy conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier, Sabalenka initially seemed to have the upper hand, taking a 5-1 lead and winning the first set 6-3. However, Shnaider, seeded 25th, fought back, displaying remarkable resilience to level the match at 5-5 in the second set. The deciding third set saw Shnaider's left-handed forehand prove decisive, as she broke Sabalenka early and held her nerve to secure a 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 victory.
This stunning victory has set up a semi-final clash with Poland's Maja Chwalinska
French Open Tennis Diana Shnaider Aryna Sabalenka Semi-Finals
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