SHINee's New Album Features Key's Return and More Sophisticated Sound

The K-pop group SHINee's new six-track album, set to be released on June 1, highlights the most sophisticated sound of the group. It also marks the first album since the May 2025 physical single and features member Key's return to group activities after a six-month hiatus.

The K-pop group SHINee's new album highlights their most sophisticated sound with a six-track release, led by the title track, on June 1. The upcoming LP marks their first album since the May 2025 physical single and features member Key's return to group activities after a six-month hiatus.

The album is expected to showcase the group's refined and distinctive musical colour, different from their recent release focused on presenting a new form of SHINee. During Key's hiatus, controversy surrounded allegations involving an unlicensed medical practitioner, but he believed the individual was a licensed doctor and had not been aware of the legal issues. The Korea Herald/Asia News Network reported on this significant development





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Shinee New Album Member Key's Return Six-Track EP Sophisticated Sound Distinctive Musical Colour Different From Recent Release

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