Shikin's Team Animal Rescuer Involved in Accident En Route to Pet Expo, Search Underway for Missing Animals

Shikin's Team Animal Rescuer (STAR) was involved in an accident while transporting animals to a pet expo. Several animals are missing, and the team is seeking public support. The accident resulted in injuries, fatalities, and extensive damage to the vehicle and animal carriers. The rescue team was travelling from Melaka to the Oh My Pet Expo 2026 in Kuala Lumpur when the incident occurred. A search and rescue operation is ongoing for the missing cats and financial assistance is being sought for the affected team.

Stay informed with updates and relevant news by following the TRPbm Telegram channel. Yesterday, April 12th, the animal rescue group Shikin's Team Animal Rescue r (STAR) was involved in an accident while en route from Melaka to a pet expo in Mid Valley, Kuala Lumpur.

Reports indicate that they had stopped their van on the emergency lane of the North-South Expressway near Simpang Ampat, due to engine trouble and to rearrange a fallen cat carrier. Suddenly, a lorry collided with the van from behind, causing it to veer off the road.

One Volunteer Ejected from Van, All Animal Carriers Damaged According to Shikin, the accident caused her sister, who was still inside the van, to be thrown out. Another volunteer and the animals they were transporting remained inside the vehicle immediately after the incident. She stated that 20 cats and 5 dogs were involved in the accident, and all the animal carriers were damaged. All the animals were on their way to the Oh My Pet Expo 2026 for adoption on the last day of the expo.

Two Dogs Saved, One Cat Dead & 5 Still Missing In an Instagram post by animal rescuer Shima Aris, two dogs that were being transported were found, including a three-legged dog named 9.9. However, a puppy was in critical condition and receiving veterinary treatment. Of the 20 cats, 13 were rescued, one died, and another was in critical condition. The search for the 5 missing cats is ongoing. It is understood that a significant number of the animals had escaped from the damaged carriers before the accident, and some fled into the nearby wooded area. The TRP team contacted Shikin to obtain the latest status of the missing cats, but had not received any response as of the time of this report.

People Can Contribute to Shikin Team Animal In a Threads post, a friend of Shikin announced that the van was a total loss. They also asked the public to help alleviate the financial burden on the team. Donations can be made through the Shikin Team Animal bank account, as shared below.

Read Related Articles: Actions of 2 Children Abusing Cats Angers Many, Mother Apologizes Read Related Articles: Cat Butchering Case: Malaysian Animal Association Offers RM3,000 Reward for Tracking Down Perpetrators Share viral and latest stories with us on TRPbm social media: Facebook, Twitter, Threads and Instagram





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