Shiha Zikir Seeks Missing Employee Amidst Unresolved Issues and Alleged Misuse of Company Vehicle

Singer Shiha Zikir is searching for a former employee who is accused of misusing a company vehicle and failing to cooperate in resolving outstanding issues, including accident damages and unfulfilled work obligations.

Singer Shiha Zikir is actively seeking a former employee who has allegedly gone missing while still technically employed by her company and is refusing to cooperate with efforts to resolve outstanding issues.

Nurshiha Mohd Zikir, known professionally as Shiha Zikir, age 39, expressed her concern and frustration regarding the individual’s lack of communication and unwillingness to address several problems related to the company’s operations. She publicly appealed for anyone who knows the employee’s whereabouts to contact the company immediately to facilitate a resolution. The core of the issue revolves around the employee’s failure to attend to necessary matters despite not having received official termination papers.

Shiha voiced her worry for the employee’s well-being, emphasizing the lack of cooperation as a significant cause for concern. Beyond the general lack of cooperation, Shiha alleges that the employee misused a company vehicle for personal purposes, resulting in an accident. The financial repercussions of this accident, specifically the costs of repairs and potential damages, remain unresolved, with the employee failing to take responsibility or offer a plan for restitution.

Shiha detailed that the company has not been compensated for the damage to the vehicle, which was used for personal travel at the time of the incident. She stated that despite repeated attempts to reach out and negotiate a settlement, the employee has remained unresponsive and uncooperative. This situation has created a significant financial burden for the company and has further complicated the process of closing out the employee’s involvement.

The singer emphasized that the company has made good-faith efforts to resolve the matter amicably, offering opportunities for the employee to rectify the situation, but these efforts have been consistently met with resistance. Shiha publicly revealed the identity of the individual in a post on the Threads platform, hoping that public awareness might encourage the employee to come forward and address the outstanding issues.

She reiterated her desire to resolve the situation peacefully and fairly, but stressed the importance of the employee taking responsibility for their actions and cooperating with the company. The singer’s post highlights the challenges businesses face when dealing with uncooperative employees and the difficulties in recovering losses resulting from misuse of company property. The situation underscores the importance of clear employment contracts, robust company policies regarding vehicle usage, and effective communication strategies for resolving disputes.

Shiha’s public appeal demonstrates a last-ditch effort to resolve the matter before considering further legal action. The company is seeking a resolution that protects its financial interests and ensures accountability for the employee’s actions. The ongoing lack of communication and cooperation is hindering the process and causing further distress for Shiha and her team





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shiha Zikir Missing Employee Company Vehicle Misuse Of Funds Employment Dispute

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Body of missing girl found drowned at Sungai LangatMIAMI, May 2 (Reuters) - ⁠Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said he had been harsh on Formula One ⁠leader Kimi Antonelli after angrily criticising the Italian teenager in the heat ‌of the Miami Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

Read more »

Missing Bandar Mahkota Cheras girl found dead in Sungai Langat after three-day searchKAJANG, May 3 — The body of a nine-year-old girl who fell into a drain and was swept away by strong currents in Bandar Mahkota Cheras two days ago was found in Sungai Langat near...

Read more »

Jangan terlalu ghairah meniru model hiburan luarKUALA LUMPUR: Kerajaan diingatkan supaya tidak terlalu ghairah meniru model hiburan luar sehingga sanggup mengetepikan nilai tempatan hanya kerana fomo (fear of missing out).

Read more »

K9 Unit Assists in Search for Missing 83-Year-Old Man in Sungai PetaniAn 83-year-old man, Mohamad Khalid Halim Salleh, has gone missing in Kampung Padang Tengah, Sungai Petani. A blanket was found near a drainage ditch 30 meters from his home, leading authorities to suspect he may have fallen into the water. Fire and Rescue Department personnel, including the Water Rescue Team and K9 unit, are conducting search and rescue operations.

Read more »

News Roundup: Bak Kut Teh Spot, TNG eWallet Update, Road Accident & Missing PersonA compilation of recent news including a new food spot, changes to a digital wallet feature, a fatal road accident in Terengganu involving a van carrying 11 people, and a search for a missing elderly man in Sungai Petani.

Read more »

Tragedy in Kajang: Drowned Girl Buried, Search Continues for Missing Man in Sungai PetaniNine-year-old Nur Qaseh Deandra Mohd Qayyum, who drowned in Sungai Langat, will be laid to rest tonight. Simultaneously, a K9 unit is searching for a missing 83-year-old man in Sungai Petani after his blanket was found near the river. Also, TNG eWallet users are informed about the upcoming discontinuation of the debit card auto top-up feature.

Read more »