Shein Accuses Temu Of Copyright Infringement In Latest Legal Battle

The Shein-Temu legal dispute in London is part of a global battle between the fast-growing fast-fashion rivals. Shein alleges Temu used thousands of its photos to market counterfeits of Shein's own-brand clothing. Temu denies the allegations and claims Shein used the lawsuit to secure a competitive advantage.

The two-week London trial is the latest legal battle between two rivals who have already sued each other in the US, and comes amid intensifying regulatory scrutiny .

Online fast-fashion platform Shein accused Temu of copyright infringement "on an industrial scale," while Temu countered that Shein is using litigation to stifle competition. The case has potential implications for platform practices, supplier relationships, and the enforcement of intellectual property rights across global e-commerce





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Shein Temu Copyright Infringement Fast-Fashion Global Legal Battle Low-Cost Clothing Legal Dispute Regulatory Scrutiny USA European Union International Markets

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