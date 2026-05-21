SHARP Malaysia Launches Japanese Living to My Home Showcase

SHARP Malaysia launched the ‘SHARP Japanese Living to My Home – Personalised Home Experiences Showcase’ at the Aatas Living showroom in Jalan Gasing, marking a new chapter in modern home living. The collaboration showcases a fully immersive lifestyle experience jointly created by SHARP, Aatas Living, and NITORI integrating Japanese innovation, customised interior living, and premium home furnishing aesthetics into one cohesive home ecosystem. The event was attended by Tomoki Tamura, BU Vice President – Global Business & General Manager Head of Global Kitchen Appliance Business Unit Smart Appliances & Solutions BU, and Ting Yang Chung, Managing Director of SHARP Electronics Malaysia. SHARP’s “Direct from Japan” series, including the latest refrigerators and Pure White aesthetic range, reflects the company’s commitment to combining advanced technology with Japanese craftsmanship to offer more differentiated lifestyle solutions. The collaboration aims to bring Japanese lifestyle philosophy and innovation into Malaysian homes. The “Direct from Japan” series showcased this time features some of SHARP’s best-selling products that demonstrate how SHARP combines advanced technology with Japanese craftsmanship to deliver a home living experience inspired by authentic Japanese lifestyle concepts. The brands have created a seamless home ecosystem that integrates people, appliances, interior design, and living spaces to deliver greater comfort, functionality, and aesthetics.

SHARP Malaysia launched the “SHARP Japanese Living to My Home – Personalised Home Experiences Showcase ” at the Aatas Living showroom in Jalan Gasing, marking a new chapter in modern home living.

The event presents a fully immersive lifestyle experience jointly created by SHARP, Aatas Living, and NITORI integrating Japanese innovation, customised interior living, and premium home furnishing aesthetics into one cohesive home ecosystem. The collaboration aims to create personalised living spaces that balance functionality, aesthetics, and comfort by combining the strengths of two renowned Japanese brands with a trusted Malaysian home living brand.

By centreing around the belief that every individual has a unique lifestyle, the brands demonstrate how products, living environments, and human-centric design can seamlessly coexist to create more meaningful and comfortable living experiences. The “Direct from Japan” series showcased features SHARP’s best-selling products that demonstrate how SHARP combines advanced technology with Japanese craftsmanship to deliver a home living experience inspired by authentic Japanese lifestyle concepts.

The collaboration is part of SHARP’s ongoing commitment to bringing authentic Japanese innovation and lifestyle philosophy into the Southeast Asian market. By combining advanced technology with thoughtful design, SHARP aims to deliver solutions that are both practical and closely aligned with local lifestyles. The brands also highlight their commitment to customer trust through service excellence and strengthening customer trust. Today, we are not just showcasing home appliances, but introducing a new vision of home living.

Through this year’s theme, ‘Japanese Living to My Home’, SHARP is transforming from a product-focused brand into a complete lifestyle solutions provider, bringing Japanese living philosophy and innovation into Malaysian homes. Together with Aatas Living and NITORI, we have created a seamless home ecosystem that integrates people, appliances, interior design, and living spaces to deliver greater comfort, functionality, and aesthetics.

Our ‘Direct from Japan’ series reflects SHARP’s commitment to combining advanced technology with Japanese craftsmanship to offer more differentiated lifestyle solutions. Beyond innovation, we are honouring our commitment to customer trust through service excellence. As a leader in Malaysia’s luxury bespoke sector, Aatas Living is synonymous with ‘uncompromising quality. ’ Our expertise allows us to curate lifestyles that resonate with the refined tastes of the elite.

At this brand milestone, we are proud to unveil a collaboration centered on the essence of Japanese living. By integrating SHARP’s innovation and NITORI’s functional aesthetics into our bespoke narratives, we have evolved the ‘Japanese home’ into a masterpiece of luxury. This synergy allows minimalist design to flourish within a premium context. NITORI has always been committed to enhancing everyday living through quality, practical, and thoughtfully designed lifestyle solutions.

As consumers place greater emphasis on home comfort and lifestyle aesthetics, we hope to bring Japanese home living culture and philosophy into more households. This collaboration with SHARP and Aatas Living enables the seamless integration of home furnishings, appliance technology, and interior design to create a more coordinated, comfortable, and functional modern Japanese living experience for consumers.

The “Direct from Japan” series showcased this time features some of SHARP’s best-selling products that are highly popular in the Japanese market, fully demonstrating how SHARP combines advanced technology with Japanese craftsmanship to deliver a home living experience inspired by authentic Japanese lifestyle concept





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SHARP Malaysia Japanese Living To My Home Personalised Home Experiences Showcase Aatas Living NITORI Southeast Asia Kuala Lumpur Luxury Home Living Customised Interior Living Premium Home Furnishing Aesthetics

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