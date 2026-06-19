Shangri La Kuala Lumpur rolls out premium Father s Day dining programmes across its venues

A collection of curated menus at Lemon Garden, Zipangu, Arthur s Bar and Grill and the Lobby Lounge offers families upscale dining experiences to honour fathers on 21 June 2026.

Shangri La Kuala Lumpur is inviting families to celebrate Father s Day with a series of specially designed dining experiences, artisanal desserts and wellness offerings that showcase the brand s signature hospitality and refined flavours.

Across the hotel s celebrated culinary outlets guests can expect thoughtfully curated menus that honour fathers and father figures while providing memorable moments for the whole family. The offerings span from an indulgent buffet at Lemon Garden to an elegant Japanese tasting at Zipangu and a classic five course set at Arthur s Bar and Grill, complemented by a sophisticated Parent s Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge.

Each venue has created a unique programme that blends international influences with local favourites, ensuring a diverse selection of dishes that cater to a range of palates and preferences. Reservations can be made through the hotel s central contact number or email and are encouraged early due to limited seating. At Lemon Garden the Father s Day buffet showcases an impressive spread of international flavours and premium delicacies designed for a warm family gathering.

Highlights include braised wagyu short rib, lamb and truffle tacos, seared ahi tuna steaks and the restaurant s signature peking duck, alongside fresh seafood stations, comforting local favourites and live cooking displays. The meal concludes with the chef s signature charcoal smoked chocolate gateau, a dramatic presentation that adds a sweet finale to the celebration.

Prices are set at RM198 nett for lunch and RM258 nett for dinner, with the venue providing a refined setting for families to share quality time. Zipangu offers a specially curated Japanese set menu crafted by Head Chef Takizawa that celebrates fathers through seasonal ingredients and delicate flavours.

The tasting begins with a trio of appetizers featuring fresh sea urchin pudding topped with uni, seared horse mackerel sushi prepared in a traditional kosode style and deep fried Japanese sea bass encased in a crisp rice cracker crust with a hint of ume plum. A refined sashimi selection follows, presenting medium fatty tuna, sweet shrimp and amberjack with traditional tosa soy sauce.

The main course includes braised pike conger with maitake mushroom, yuzu kosho and aromatic vegetables, then Australian wagyu beef and scallion roll grilled to perfection, and finishes with snow crab and sweet corn steamed rice accompanied by a delicate oni manju sweet potato cake and fresh matcha chocolate. The set is available on 21 June 2026 at RM300 nett per person.

Arthur s Bar and Grill provides a timeless five course Father s Day menu available for both lunch and dinner on 21 June 2026. The experience opens with seared foie gras and granny smith apple compote, followed by a classic French onion soup gratinée with aged beef broth and gruyere cheese.

The main course features a 21 day dry aged sirloin with dauphinoise potato, buttered green asparagus and pink peppercorn jus, with alternative options of pumpkin seed crusted cod with fennel purée and mushroom duxelles or roasted chicken supreme with pommes purée, glazed asparagus and truffle jus. The finale is a warm wagyu tallow brownie with jivara chocolate ganache, sea salt caramel, creme anglaise and Madagascar vanilla ice cream, accompanied by petit fours such as chocolate cigar and praline.

Lunch is served from 12pm to 2.30pm and dinner from 6pm to 10.30pm at RM220 nett per person, with an optional sommelier wine pairing for an additional RM150 nett. Until 30 June 2026 the Lobby Lounge is serving a refined Parent s Afternoon Tea that invites families to slow down, reconnect and celebrate meaningful relationships.

Set in an atmosphere of timeless elegance the tea experience offers delicate bites and a selection of premium teas, providing a calm and intimate setting for shared moments. The programme reflects Shangri La s commitment to creating memorable experiences that honor the bonds between fathers and their families while showcasing the hotel s culinary excellence





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Father S Day Fine Dining Shangri La Kuala Lumpur Special Menus Family Celebrations

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