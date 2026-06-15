Shah Alam Police Probe Fight Between Two Schoolboys on Mosque Football Field

An investigation has been launched after a 13‑year‑old and a 14‑year‑old student clashed on a mosque football pitch in Shah Alam, resulting in a soft‑tissue injury and legal action under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Police in Shah Alam have opened a formal investigation after a physical confrontation broke out between two teenage schoolboys on the football pitch of a local mosque on June 12.

The district police chief, Sarudin Samah, explained that the incident was first reported by the father of one of the youngsters, who called the police to the scene shortly after the clash took place at around 1 p.m. According to the statements collected by the authorities, the two adolescents - a 13‑year‑old and a 14‑year‑old - were classmates who knew each other well and often met on the field during school‑organised activities. The dispute, which quickly escalated into a brief fight, was witnessed by several other students, although only the two boys were directly involved in the violent exchange.

The older boy suffered a soft‑tissue injury to his arm and was taken to Shah Alam Hospital for medical attention. Hospital staff confirmed that the wound, while painful, was not life‑threatening and that the boy was discharged after receiving appropriate treatment and advice on post‑injury care. In line with Malaysian law, the case is being pursued under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which covers the offence of voluntarily causing hurt.

Should the court find the accused guilty, the law stipulates a maximum imprisonment term of twelve months, a fine that can rise to RM2,000, or a combination of both penalties. Sarudin stressed the importance of community cooperation in resolving the matter, urging anyone with additional information or who may have observed further details of the altercation to come forward.

He provided the contact details of the investigating officer, Amirul Zulkifli, and encouraged members of the public to either phone 012‑5583436 or visit the nearest police station to share any relevant evidence or testimony that could aid the inquiry. The incident has prompted school officials and local community leaders to call for greater supervision of extracurricular activities that take place on or near religious premises, emphasizing the need for young people to resolve conflicts peacefully and avoid physical confrontations.

School administrators have announced that they will review their existing codes of conduct and implement additional preventive measures, such as increased adult supervision during sports sessions and targeted conflict‑resolution workshops for students. Parents in the area have also expressed concerns about safety on school grounds, prompting a broader discussion about the role of schools, parents, and law‑enforcement agencies in safeguarding the well‑being of minors.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the police have pledged to keep the public informed of any new developments as they arise





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Shah Alam Schoolboy Fight Police Investigation Section 323 Penal Code Youth Safety

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