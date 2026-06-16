Shah Alam LRT (LRT3) Nears Public Opening by End of June

Transport Minister Anthony Loke says the 37.8 kilometre Shah Alam light rail, featuring 25 stations and key interchanges with MRT Kajang and LRT Kelana Jaya, is in final trial runs and will be launched before month‑end.

The Shah Alam Light Rail Transit, commonly referred to as LRT3 , is slated to start carrying passengers before the month ends, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced to the press on Tuesday.

The minister explained that the system is now in its final trial phase, with all safety checks and operational procedures being completed in preparation for public service. Although a precise opening day has not been fixed, officials have promised a formal statement within the next fortnight outlining the exact launch schedule. This milestone represents the conclusion of a lengthy development effort that has spanned several years and involved multiple revisions to the original plan.

The line extends for 37.8 kilometres, linking the residential and commercial districts of Bandar Utama and Johan Setia and providing service to a string of 25 stations across the municipalities of Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, Klang and Bandar Bukit Tinggi. The project originally aimed for an earlier start date, but a series of setbacks delayed its progress. A major cost rationalisation exercise forced a reduction in the scope of work, resulting in the removal of several components.

As construction continued, many of the omitted elements were reinstated, allowing the overall design to approach its intended capacity. Earlier this year, Minister Loke disclosed that the main contractors responsible for building the line would face liquidated damages totaling 2.73 million ringgit for missing the revised completion timetable, a penalty that underscored the government's determination to keep the timetable on track despite the challenges.

Once fully operational, the new line is expected to enhance connectivity throughout the western corridor of Selangor and integrate with the broader rail network that already serves the Klang Valley. The Shah Alam line will serve three major urban zones - Bandar Utama, Shah Alam and Klang - and will include twenty stations that cater to daily commuters, shoppers and students alike.

Two of these stations function as key interchange points: Bandar Utama provides a link to the MRT Kajang Line, while Glenmarie connects with the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, enabling passengers to transfer smoothly between different rail services across the region. The complete roster of stations runs from the northern terminus at Bandar Utama, passing through strategic stops such as USJ 7, USJ 18, Kota Damansara, Shah Alam Stadium, and reaching the southern end at Johan Setia, thereby creating a continuous transit corridor that promises to reduce road congestion, cut travel times and support the economic growth of the surrounding communities.

Officials anticipate that the line will attract a substantial ridership base, improve access to employment hubs, and stimulate new development opportunities along its corridor. The upcoming inauguration is seen not only as a triumph of engineering and project management but also as a significant contribution to the nation's public transport agenda, reinforcing the commitment to expand sustainable mobility options for the growing population of the Klang Valley.

The minister reiterated that final safety certifications are underway and that all staff have undergone rigorous training to ensure a reliable and secure passenger experience from day one. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned for the official launch announcement, which will include details on the inaugural timetable, fare structure and any promotional offers associated with the opening of the Shah Alam LRT line





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LRT3 Shah Alam Line Public Transit Selangor Rail Network Anthony Loke

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