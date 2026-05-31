Shah Alam City Council Considers Expanding Free Food Programme After Successful Launch

The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) is contemplating expanding its free food programme to more areas after a successful launch in Seksyen 28. The programme, which aims to aid low-income residents, university students, and factory workers, distributed 300 meal vouchers worth RM10 each in just 10 minutes. MBSA is considering increasing the number of vouchers if the location is suitable and demand is high.

Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has successfully launched its community food programme, distributing 300 meal vouchers worth RM10 each to low-income residents, university students , and factory workers in Seksyen 28.

The vouchers, which can be used at six participating food and drink stalls, were snapped up in just 10 minutes, prompting the council to consider expanding the initiative. MBSA deputy mayor Safriah Md Adzhar stated that if the location is suitable and demand is high, the council may increase the number of vouchers distributed. The programme aims to ease the cost of living for low-income groups while supporting traders at MBSA-managed food courts.

MBSA previously held similar programmes three times a year and plans to maintain that frequency in 2026, selecting locations based on population density, proximity to industrial areas, and the presence of student communities





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Shah Alam City Council Free Food Programme Community Development Low-Income Residents University Students Factory Workers

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