Sexually assaulted teen freed after neighbour hears his cries for help; Shah Alam cops on hunt for suspect

A news text about sexually assaulted teen trapped in Bukit Kemuning apartment and police hunt for suspect in Jerantut jewellery theft case.

Police have arrested two men suspected of involvement in a jewellery theft case at a gold shop in Jerantut last April 28. Acting Police Chief DSP Arshad Ayob said the suspects, aged 23 and 63, were detained at separate locations in Chow Kit , Kuala Lumpur .

Police recovered gold bracelets and rings believed to have been stolen in the incident, with an estimated market value of RM26,000. They were arrested after background checks found both suspects had no prior criminal records and initial urine screening tests returned negative for drug abuse. On May 1, media reports stated that police were tracking down a man suspected of stealing jewellery worth nearly RM26,000 from a gold shop in Jerantut





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Police Arrested Jerantut Kuala Lumpur Chow Kit Gold Shop Engagement Ring Jewellery Theft Suspect Police Chief Fleeing Background Check Urine Screening Drug Abuse Suspected Of Involvement Allegedly Norwegian Prison And Detention Service Gang Plot Crime Scene Milano Major Incident Federal Police

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