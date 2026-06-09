Severe Weather Warning: thunderstorms and Heavy Rains to Hit Multiple Malaysian States Until Evening

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds affecting five states and numerous districts across Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak, and Sabah until 7pm today. The advisory covers key areas including Perak, Pahang, Johor, and several regions in East Malaysia, urging the public to remain vigilant and take necessary safety precautions.

Malaysia's Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning affecting multiple regions across the country. Thunderstorms , heavy rain , and strong winds are forecast to persist until 7pm today, impacting numerous districts in five states.

In Peninsular Malaysia, Perak will see adverse weather in Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Hilir Perak and Batang Padang, while Pahang's Cameron Highlands is also included. Johor's affected areas encompass Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru. East Malaysia faces similar conditions with warnings extended to numerous divisions in Sarawak and Sabah.

Sarawak's risk zones cover Kuching (Lundu), Sarikei, Sibu (Kanowit and Selangau), Mukah (Tanjung Manis and Daro), Bintulu (Tatau), Miri (Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang (Limbang). In Sabah, the Interior districts of Keningau and Tambunan, along with the West Coast and Kudat areas (Kota Marudu and Kudat) are under alert. The public is advised to exercise caution, avoid flooded areas, and secure outdoor objects due to the potential for flash floods, falling branches, and hazardous travel conditions.

This alert underscores the importance of preparedness during the monsoon season, as sudden downpours and gusts can disrupt daily life and infrastructure





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Metmalaysia Thunderstorms Heavy Rain Strong Winds Weather Warning Perak Johor Pahang Sarawak Sabah Flash Floods Monsoon

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