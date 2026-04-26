Severe Weather Warning Issued for Six Malaysian States

MetMalaysia has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds affecting Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Sabah, and Sarawak until 5:00 PM today. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

Kuala Lumpur, April 26 – The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a crucial weather warning for six states, anticipating thunderstorms, heavy rain fall, and strong winds until 5:00 PM today.

This alert encompasses significant portions of Peninsular Malaysia and extends to regions within Sabah and Sarawak, urging residents and travelers to exercise extreme caution. The affected areas in Peninsular Malaysia include Pahang, specifically the Rompin district; Negeri Sembilan, covering Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol, and Tampin; and the entirety of Melaka and Johor states. These regions are predicted to experience intense weather conditions that could pose risks to public safety and disrupt daily activities.

The warning emphasizes the potential for localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, and the danger associated with strong winds, which could cause damage to infrastructure and vegetation. Motorists are particularly advised to be vigilant, as visibility may be reduced during heavy downpours and road conditions could become hazardous. An image circulating on social media, originating from Facebook/Jpkk Kg Sijangkang, depicts an ‘Awas’ road sign, a visual reminder of the need for heightened awareness and careful driving practices during inclement weather.

Beyond Peninsular Malaysia, the weather warning extends to specific districts within Sabah and Sarawak. In Sarawak, the areas under alert are Sri Aman, Sarikei (including Sarikei and Meradong), Sibu (Sibu), and Mukah (encompassing Tanjung Manis, Daro, Matu, and Dalat). These regions are expected to face similar conditions of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds, necessitating similar precautionary measures. Residents in these areas are advised to secure loose objects, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay informed about the latest weather updates.

In Sabah, the warning focuses on the Pedalaman district (Nabawan), Tawau (covering Tawau, Semporna, and Lahad Datu), and Sandakan (specifically Kinabatangan). The geographical spread of the warning highlights the widespread nature of the approaching weather system and the potential for significant impact across multiple regions. MetMalaysia’s proactive issuance of this warning underscores its commitment to public safety and its dedication to providing timely and accurate weather information.

The department encourages the public to monitor official channels for updates and heed the advice provided by local authorities. This weather event comes as a reminder of the importance of preparedness in the face of natural disasters. While the warning is currently in effect until 5:00 PM today, residents in the affected states should remain vigilant and prepared for potential further disruptions.

The combination of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds can create hazardous conditions, including flash floods, landslides, and structural damage. It is crucial for individuals to have emergency plans in place, including securing essential supplies, identifying safe evacuation routes, and staying connected with family and friends.

Furthermore, the warning serves as a timely reminder of the potential impact of climate change on weather patterns, leading to more frequent and intense extreme weather events. Alongside the weather warning, a promotional offer is being advertised: a free RM10 credit is available upon signing up with the code VERSAMM10, requiring a minimum cash-in of RM100. Terms and conditions apply to this offer.

However, the primary focus remains on the severe weather conditions and the need for public safety. MetMalaysia’s statement, released today, emphasizes the importance of taking necessary precautions to mitigate the risks associated with the approaching storm. The department’s ongoing monitoring of the weather situation will provide further updates as needed, ensuring that the public remains informed and prepared





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Metmalaysia Thunderstorms Heavy Rain Strong Winds Weather Warning Malaysia Pahang Negeri Sembilan Melaka Johor Sabah Sarawak

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kylie Jenner sued by former housekeeper who claims discrimination and 'severe harassment'SYDNEY: A staircase at Parramatta Public School in Sydney, Australia, was meant to be a nod to diversity.

Read more »

Hot Weather Alerts Issued for Several Malaysian Districts, Health Concerns RiseThirteen districts in five states are under a hot weather alert, with Machang, Kelantan experiencing a heatwave. Forty-one heat-related illnesses have been reported nationwide. The Health Minister also addressed support for limiting Cabinet member travel to conserve finances and prevent energy rationing.

Read more »

Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Klang Valley and Southern Peninsular MalaysiaMetMalaysia has issued a thunderstorm warning for Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor, anticipating heavy rain and strong winds until late afternoon. Public are advised to exercise caution due to potential flash floods and reduced visibility.

Read more »

Thunderstorm Warning Issued for 10 Malaysian StatesMetMalaysia has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds affecting Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, and Melaka until 9pm Saturday.

Read more »

Fire Risk Alert Issued for Residents Near Forests in Kota KinabaluKota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Department urges residents near forests, bushland, and farms to be vigilant due to the increased risk of fires during the current dry season. They advise preventative measures like clearing flammable materials, avoiding open burning, and ensuring electrical safety. Quick reporting of fires is crucial.

Read more »

Thunderstorm and Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Six Malaysian StatesMetMalaysia has issued a thunderstorm and heavy rain warning for several districts in Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Sarawak, and Sabah, effective until 5pm on Sunday, April 26. Residents are advised to prepare for severe weather conditions.

Read more »