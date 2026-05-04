Severe Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Forecast Across Malaysia

MetMalaysia has issued a widespread alert for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds affecting most states in Malaysia until 5pm today. Residents are advised to take precautions and stay updated on the latest weather forecasts.

A widespread weather alert has been issued by the Malaysia n Meteorological Department (Met Malaysia ), forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rain fall, and strong winds across much of the country until 5pm today.

The alert, released at 2.30pm local time, indicates potentially hazardous conditions in numerous states, prompting residents to exercise caution and prepare for disruptions. The Klang Valley, encompassing Kuala Lumpur and surrounding areas, is included in the warning, with specific districts within Selangor – namely Hulu Selangor and Hulu Langat – identified as being particularly vulnerable.

Iconic landmarks such as the Petronas Twin Towers and Kuala Lumpur Tower were already partially obscured by rain clouds earlier today, visually demonstrating the prevailing inclement weather. The northern regions of Peninsular Malaysia are bracing for significant weather impacts. Perlis is under a full alert, while several districts in Kedah – Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu – are expected to experience severe conditions.

Penang is also heavily affected, with the Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah, and Seberang Perai Selatan areas specifically named in the warning. Perak faces potential disruptions in Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang, and Mualim districts. The eastern state of Pahang is also on high alert, with Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin all included in the affected areas.

Further south, Negeri Sembilan (Seremban, Port Dickson, and Rembau), Melaka (Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah), and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru) are all anticipating similar challenging weather conditions. Residents in these areas are advised to stay indoors where possible, avoid unnecessary travel, and secure loose objects that could be blown away by strong winds. The potential for flash floods is also elevated in low-lying areas.

Beyond Peninsular Malaysia, the weather alert extends to both Sabah and Sarawak. In Sarawak, a substantial portion of the state is under warning, including Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei (Pakan), Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah (Daro, Matu, Dalat, and Mukah), Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu), Miri (Subis, Miri, and Marudi), and Limbang. These regions are likely to experience intense rainfall and potentially damaging winds.

Similarly, in Sabah, the interior areas – specifically Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, and Nabawan – are under alert, alongside the west coast, Tawau, and Kudat. The Malaysian Meteorological Department urges the public to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and heed all safety advisories issued by local authorities. The department also recommends taking preventative measures to mitigate potential risks associated with the severe weather, such as securing property and avoiding waterlogged areas.

The alert serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of preparedness in the face of unpredictable weather patterns. In addition to the weather warning, a promotional offer is being advertised, providing a free RM10 credit upon signup with the code VERSAMM10, with a minimum cash-in of RM100, subject to terms and conditions





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Malaysia Weather Thunderstorms Heavy Rain Strong Winds Metmalaysia Weather Alert

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