Severe Tropical Storm Nando Intensifies, Threatens Northern Philippines

Severe Tropical Storm Nando (Ragasa) is gaining strength and is projected to impact the northern regions of the Philippines, according to the Philippine weather bureau, PAGASA. The storm is forecast to potentially make landfall or pass close to Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA ) issued a bulletin on Saturday, September 20, 2025, detailing the intensification and projected path of Severe Tropical Storm Nando , internationally known as Ragasa . The storm, observed 780 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, exhibited a strengthening trend, posing a growing threat to the Philippine landmass.

The bulletin indicated maximum sustained winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching 125 kilometers per hour. Nando was progressing northwestward at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour. PAGASA's forecast predicted a general northwestward movement over the next 24 hours, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest, heading towards Extreme Northern Luzon. The agency anticipated that the center of Nando could pass near or make landfall over the Batanes or Babuyan Islands between Monday afternoon or evening, September 22. Furthermore, the storm was expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Tuesday morning or noon, September 23. Earlier reports from Friday night showed that the storm had already escalated into a severe tropical storm. While the storm was approaching the country's landmass and exhibiting an intensification trend, PAGASA had not yet raised a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal. This signifies the agency’s continued monitoring and assessment of the storm's potential impact, with decisions on warnings dependent on its evolving trajectory and intensity. The forecast reflects the crucial role of PAGASA in providing up-to-date information on weather disturbances to aid the public and government agencies in preparedness and response measures. The agency continues to monitor Nando's progress and will issue further bulletins as needed.\The potential impact of Severe Tropical Storm Nando extends beyond immediate wind and rain effects. As the storm nears the northern regions of the Philippines, the risk of flooding, landslides, and disruptions to daily life significantly increases. Communities in the projected path, particularly those in Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, are urged to stay informed and heed advisories from local authorities. PAGASA's detailed forecasts serve as critical tools for emergency management, enabling local governments to prepare resources, initiate evacuations if necessary, and communicate essential safety guidelines to the population. The predicted landfall or close passage of Nando emphasizes the importance of proactive measures to minimize potential harm. This includes securing homes, ensuring access to essential supplies, and being prepared for power outages and communication disruptions. The information on wind speeds and expected movement gives officials enough time to prepare for any disasters that might arise. The impact of the storm also means potential disruption of travel, with sea and air routes in the affected areas likely to be affected. This necessitates coordination between transportation authorities and relevant agencies to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent logistical chaos. The approaching storm emphasizes the vulnerability of coastal communities to the effects of extreme weather events, underscoring the need for disaster preparedness and resilience strategies, especially in light of increasing climate change impacts. The situation calls for community preparedness and prompt action by both local and national authorities.\The ongoing developments surrounding Severe Tropical Storm Nando highlight the crucial role of meteorological agencies, government entities, and the public in addressing weather-related disasters. The dissemination of real-time information, such as PAGASA's bulletins, is a vital instrument for informing the public and allowing them to take the necessary precautions. The agency’s commitment to monitoring and regularly updating the public about the progress of Nando reflects the importance of accurate and timely communication, ensuring that communities can plan their responses effectively. The situation also underscores the complex interplay between meteorological science, disaster management, and community resilience. Effective coordination between various agencies is essential for a successful response, including the deployment of emergency services, provision of relief supplies, and restoration of essential services like power and communications. Furthermore, raising public awareness about the risks associated with tropical cyclones and other extreme weather events is critical for enhancing community preparedness. This may involve regular drills, educational programs, and communication campaigns to promote a culture of safety and resilience. The approaching storm serves as a reminder that communities must adopt a proactive and adaptive approach to weather-related challenges, leveraging scientific advances, and community participation to build a more resilient future. The public is encouraged to stay informed and follow the recommendations of local officials for their safety





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tropical Storm Nando Ragasa PAGASA Philippines Weather Typhoon Batanes Babuyan Islands Storm Alert

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MetMalaysia warns of severe thunderstorms in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak and SelangorKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds across several...

Read more »

Saint Kylo: Taking Malaysia’s Sound To Dublin and BeyondFrom open-mic nights to collaborating with global artists in the Jameson Distilled Sounds program, Kyren Thomas is taking the music world by storm.

Read more »

PCM to sue para athlete over scam allegation on Paralympic rewardsParalympic Council of Malaysia threatens legal action against athlete who accused organisation of being scam over unfulfilled reward promises.

Read more »

‘Unfit for human dignity’: Israel’s Gaza offensive intensifies with bombardment, famine and UN genocide accusationsGAZA CITY, Sept 19 — Israeli tanks and jets pounded Gaza City, the target of a major ground offensive, on Thursday prompting Palestinians to flee south, where the Israeli...

Read more »

Trump applauds Kimmel suspension and threatens broadcaster licensesPresident Trump supports Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and threatens to revoke licenses of broadcasters airing criticism of his administration.

Read more »