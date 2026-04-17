Severe Thunderstorm Alert Issued for Major Malaysian Regions, Disrupting Evening Commute

MetMalaysia has issued a severe thunderstorm warning encompassing widespread areas of Peninsular Malaysia and parts of Sarawak, with potential for heavy rain, strong winds, and flash floods. Millions are expected to be affected during the Friday evening commute, prompting advisories for caution and travel adjustments.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a critical severe thunderstorm warning, casting a wide net over significant portions of Peninsular Malaysia and extending to several divisions in Sarawak. This alert, which became effective immediately and is slated to last until 7.00pm this evening, was officially announced at 4.40pm.

The warning signals the imminent threat of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall and potent winds, a combination that is poised to significantly disrupt the peak Friday evening commute for an enormous number of residents across major urban centers.

The geographical scope of this meteorological event is extensive, encompassing the entirety of Perak and Penang. Furthermore, most districts within Selangor and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur are directly in the path of these adverse weather conditions. The advisory also extends its reach to Perlis, nearly all of Kedah, and certain parts of Negeri Sembilan.

In the southern part of the peninsula, several districts in Johor, notably Johor Bahru and Kota Tinggi, are also included in the warning. Moving to the east coast of the peninsula, residents in specific areas of Kelantan and Terengganu, along with the majority of Pahang, are strongly urged to implement necessary precautions.

Across the South China Sea in East Malaysia, the warning is in effect for several divisions within Sarawak, including Kuching, Serian, and Samarahan, as well as specific districts in Miri and Limbang.

MetMalaysia's decision to issue such a warning is based on the detection of conditions indicative of thunderstorms that are expected to produce rainfall intensity exceeding 20 millimeters per hour, with the likelihood of these conditions persisting for over an hour. Such meteorological phenomena carry a substantial risk of associated hazards.

Potential consequences include dangerous flash floods in low-lying and vulnerable areas, the risk of trees being uprooted and falling, and a significant reduction in visibility on roadways, posing a direct threat to road safety. Motorists are therefore strongly advised to exercise the utmost caution when traveling, to consider delaying their journeys if at all feasible, and to remain vigilant by staying updated with the latest information disseminated through the official channels of MetMalaysia.

The timing of this warning underscores the potential for widespread inconvenience and safety concerns as people attempt to conclude their work week and begin their weekend





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Meteorological Department Severe Thunderstorm Heavy Rainfall Flash Floods Travel Advisory

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thousand Ringgit Modifications Lead to Seized Bikes and Safety Wake-Up Call in MelakaA routine Road Transport Department (JPJ) operation in Melaka resulted in the seizure of motorcycles with illegal and dangerous modifications, highlighting the severe consequences of prioritizing aesthetics over safety and legality.

Read more »

Penang KPDN probes Juru R&R petrol station over viral claim of diesel refusal to lorry driversBUKIT MERTAJAM, April 16 — The Penang Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has issued a notice to investigate a fuel station at the Juru northbound Rest and...

Read more »

Intellectual Freedom Under Threat: Pen Malaysia Condemns Book Bans as Historical RegressionPersatuan Penulis Berbilang Bahasa (Pen Malaysia) vehemently denounces the Home Ministry's decision to ban two historical books, citing a severe blow to Malaysia's commitment to intellectual freedom and democratic discourse. The organization highlights the arbitrary nature of retrospective censorship, demanding an immediate lifting of the bans and the establishment of transparent guidelines for publication restrictions.

Read more »

Police Officer Among Six Charged with Armed Robbery and Firearm OffensesA Deputy Superintendent of Police and five other individuals have been charged with multiple offenses, including gang robbery and exhibiting a firearm, in connection with incidents that occurred in Kepong earlier this month. The accused, who pleaded not guilty, face severe penalties including lengthy prison sentences and caning.

Read more »

IMF Warns of Severe Global Economic Fallout from Iran War, Sub-Saharan Africa Faces Hunger CrisisThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a stark warning about the escalating economic repercussions of the war in Iran, predicting severe consequences beyond the immediate region. Sub-Saharan Africa is identified as particularly vulnerable, with an IMF report indicating that 20 million people in the region could be pushed towards hunger due to soaring food, fertilizer, and energy costs exacerbated by the conflict and disruptions to global supply chains. While some oil-exporting nations may benefit, importing countries, especially non-resource-rich and fragile states, face deteriorating trade balances and rising living costs.

Read more »

Unconscious Student Found with Normal Vital Signs, Court HearsAn assistant medical officer testified in the Coroner's Court that Zara Qairina Mahathir was found unconscious but with stable vital signs after a fall. The victim had a low Glasgow Coma Scale score, indicating a severe brain injury, and subsequent examinations revealed no response to stimuli. The court also heard about the presence of phenytoin in the victim's kidney tissue, a drug requiring doctor's approval for administration.

Read more »