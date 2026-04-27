Severe Storm Damages Homes and Buildings in Kedah

A powerful storm caused widespread damage across three districts in Kedah, Malaysia, impacting homes, government buildings, and educational institutions. Emergency services are responding to reports of fallen trees and structural damage.

A severe storm swept through three districts in Kedah , Malaysia , causing damage to numerous homes, government buildings, and educational institutions this afternoon. The affected areas include Kampung Gajah Mati, Kampung Banggol Masjid, Kampung Paya Mak Insun, and Kampung Banggol Kambing.

Significant damage was reported at Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Pendang, located on Jalan Jenun, where the storm’s impact was particularly severe. The Pendang District Civil Defence Force received emergency calls beginning around 6:30 PM. Upon arrival at the affected locations, Civil Defence Force personnel discovered several houses with storm damage. Continuous monitoring of the situation is ongoing to assess the full extent of the destruction and provide further assistance.

In the Bandar Baharu district, the storm hit around 3:30 PM, impacting several key locations. These include the Al-Fateh Mosque in Serdang, Kampung Batu 18, the town of Serdang itself, and the Serdang Health Clinic. Civil Defence Force teams were immediately deployed to conduct on-site operations, focusing on clearing fallen trees and debris to restore access and ensure public safety. The swift response aimed to mitigate further risks and facilitate damage assessment.

The extent of the damage to the mosque and the health clinic is currently being evaluated, with priority given to ensuring essential services can be resumed as quickly as possible. Residents in the affected areas are being urged to exercise caution and report any further damage or safety concerns to the authorities. The local authorities are coordinating efforts to provide temporary shelter and assistance to those whose homes have been damaged or destroyed.

The Kubang Pasu district also experienced the effects of the storm, with the Mukim Pering and Mukim Changlun areas being particularly affected. Reports of fallen trees were received from Kampung Sungai Petani in Changlun. Emergency calls began coming in around 4:30 PM, and authorities are currently working to determine the total number of victims and families impacted by the storm. A comprehensive census is underway to gather accurate data and ensure that all those in need receive appropriate support.

The Civil Defence Force is collaborating with other agencies, including the police and fire department, to coordinate relief efforts and provide assistance to affected communities. The focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and restoring normalcy to the affected areas. The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued warnings for continued inclement weather, urging residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The government has pledged to provide full support to the affected districts and assist in the recovery process. This includes financial aid, temporary housing, and assistance with rebuilding efforts. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as they become available





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Storm Kedah Malaysia Damage Civil Defence Force MRSM Pendang Al-Fateh Mosque Kubang Pasu Bandar Baharu Pendang

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