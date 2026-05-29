Seven-year-old child forced to drink chili water at taska in Johor

A seven-year-old child was allegedly forced to drink chili water and stand naked in front of other children at a taska in Johor. The incident has sparked concern among parents and the public, with many calling for stricter action against the taska and its staff.

Policemen have confirmed receiving a report that a seven-year-old child was forced to drink chili water at a taska in Taman Sri Kluang , Johor . The Kluang police chief said the report was lodged by the child's guardian at about 8.45pm, accusing a teacher at the taska of child abuse .

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for child abuse. A taska at Taman Sri Kluang was accused of child abuse, including forcing a child to drink chili water in the kitchen. The child was also allegedly forced to stand naked in front of other children as punishment for failing to sleep during naptime. The taska's management claimed that the CCTV cameras were faulty and had not recorded anything.

The taska had issued an apology earlier, stating that it had sacked the teacher responsible and would strengthen its supervision and safety procedures. The incident has sparked concern among parents and the public, with many calling for stricter action against the taska and its staff





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Child Abuse Taska Johor Kluang Child Safety

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