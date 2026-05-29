Seven Students Detained Over Viral Assault Video in Kota Kinabalu

Seven secondary school students, aged 15 to 17, have been detained in Kota Kinabalu after a viral video showed a 15-year-old girl being assaulted by five female students. The suspects, including a male student who recorded the incident, are being investigated for rioting and criminal intimidation. Police believe they connected via a WhatsApp group, but the motive remains unclear.

Seven secondary school students, aged between 15 and 17, have been detained by police in Kota Kinabalu after a viral video showed a teenage girl being assaulted by a group of students.

The incident occurred around 8am on May 22, when the 15-year-old victim was allegedly attacked by five female students. According to Berita Harian, six female students believed to be involved in the assault, along with a male student who recorded the incident, have been arrested to assist in investigations. The video quickly spread across social media platforms, including being uploaded to the Sabah Revolusi Facebook page, sparking public outrage and calls for justice.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Syed Lot Syed Abdul Rahman confirmed that the case is being investigated under Sections 147 and 506 of the Penal Code for rioting and criminal intimidation. He added that the victim lodged a police report at 7.51am the following day. The suspects, who attend several different schools in the Kota Kinabalu area, are believed to have connected through a WhatsApp group, though the motive behind the assault remains unclear at this stage.

Police are continuing their investigations to determine the full circumstances of the incident and whether any additional individuals were involved. The arrest of the seven students underscores the serious consequences of school violence and the role of social media in amplifying such incidents. This case highlights the need for greater awareness and preventive measures in schools to address bullying and peer conflict.

As the investigation proceeds, authorities urge the public to refrain from speculating or spreading unverified information that could disrupt the legal process. The incident also draws attention to broader issues of youth violence and the influence of online groups on student behavior. Educators and parents are being reminded to monitor their children's digital activities and promote respectful interactions both online and offline.

The police have reiterated that they will take stern action against anyone involved in acts of violence or intimidation, regardless of age. Meanwhile, the victim is receiving support from family and counseling services. This case echoes other recent incidents of school-related violence in Malaysia, including a brawl among students in Klang where chairs were thrown over a girl, and a 17-year-old boy arrested for punching a futsal opponent with a bicycle chain.

These events have prompted discussions about the effectiveness of disciplinary measures and the need for character education in schools. While the motive remains unknown, the involvement of a WhatsApp group suggests that peer pressure and group dynamics may have played a role. Social media platforms have been criticized for allowing violent content to spread rapidly, sometimes before authorities can intervene. In response, some have called for stricter regulations on content sharing and better reporting mechanisms for harmful videos.

The police investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected as more evidence is gathered. The arrested students are likely to face legal proceedings that could include charges of rioting and criminal intimidation, which carry significant penalties under Malaysian law. This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of violence and the importance of fostering a safe environment for students.

The community is urged to support the victim and her family during this difficult time, and to report any similar incidents to the authorities promptly





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