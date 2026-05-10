Seven Singaporean hikers evacuated from Mount Dukono, two missing

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed that seven Singaporean hikers have been evacuated from Mount Dukono, while two are still missing. The MFA officers are working with the Indonesian authorities to facilitate the return of the affected group to Singapore.

A handout picture taken and released on May 8, 2026 by Indonesia 's National Search and Rescue Agency shows rescue workers standing by after the volcanic eruption of Mount Dukono in North Halmahera , North Maluku .

— AFP pic! Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. SINGAPORE, May 10 — Seven Singaporean hikers evacuated from Mount Dukono will travel home today, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In a statement, MFA said officers from the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta are presently at Mount Dukono, North Halmahera, working with the Indonesian authorities on the ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operations for two missing Singaporeans. At the same time, they are also working with Indonesian authorities to facilitate the return of the affected group to Singapore.

"The MFA expresses its deep appreciation for the ongoing efforts of local authorities in North Halmahera, where the SAR operations continue under highly challenging conditions," it said yesterday. Mount Dukono, located on the northern part of Halmahera island in North Maluku province erupted on Friday morning. Three individuals including two Singaporeans went missing during the eruption, while 17 hikers comprising seven Singaporeans and 10 Indonesians were evacuated. — Bernam





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Mount Dukono Volcanic Eruption Singaporean Hikers Evacuation Missing Facilitate Return MFA Indonesia North Halmahera North Maluku

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