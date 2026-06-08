Seven individuals fined RM2,000 for rioting at driving academy

Seven individuals, including a woman, were each fined RM2,000 by a Magistrate's Court in Tumpat after they pleaded guilty to rioting at a driving academy last month. The accused, aged between 22 and 52, were also ordered to serve six months' imprisonment in default of payment.

Seven individuals, including a woman, were each fined RM2,000 by a Magistrate's Court in Tumpat after they pleaded guilty to rioting at a driving academy last month.

The accused, aged between 22 and 52, were also ordered to serve six months' imprisonment in default of payment. The accused are related and include Azli Mamat, 42; Mohd Azaki Mamat, 42; Mohd Khadri Ghani, 52; Ahmad Faizal Juhari, 35; Muhammad Alif Hakimi Abd Hamid, 22; Muhammad Izzat Romli, 25; and Nor Hasida Mamat, 38.

Under an amended charge, they were accused of being part of an unlawful group that used force during an incident at a driving academy in Berangan, at 10am on May 24. The offence was framed under Section 147 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code, which carries a penalty of up to two years' imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

In the same court, a driving instructor from the academy pleaded not guilty to a charge of provoking anger that allegedly led to the riot. Mohamad Azwani Husin, 50, was charged with provoking an 18-year-old girl at the academy at 10am on May 23, knowing that such provocation was likely to cause a rioting offence.

The charge, framed under Section 153 of the Penal Code, provides for a sentence of up to one year's imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction. Meanwhile, in a separate case, the High Court is set to rule on August 5 on the prosecution's appeal against blogger Jufazli's acquittal. The prosecution had appealed against the High Court's decision to acquit Jufazli of a charge of sedition.

The case involved a dispute over the Genting family's will, with the prosecution alleging that Jufazli had made a false statement that was likely to cause a rioting offence. The court was told that Siew Kim, the wife of Genting chairman Lim Kok Thay, had signed her will during her cancer treatment, and that the will was valid. The will had been challenged by Lim's other children, who claimed that it was invalid.

The High Court is expected to deliver its verdict on August 5, which will determine the outcome of the case. The case has been closely watched by the public, with many expressing concern over the impact of the dispute on the Genting family's business and reputation





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Rioting Driving Academy Magistrate's Court Penal Code Sedition

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