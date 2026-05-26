Seven Drink‑Driving Offenders Sentenced to Jail, Fines and Two‑Year Licence Bans in Kota Kinabalu

Kota Kinabalu Traffic Court handed down custodial sentences, heavy fines and two‑year driving licence suspensions to seven men convicted of drink‑driving, highlighting strict enforcement of Sabah's road safety laws.

In a series of recent rulings by the Traffic Court in Kota Kinabalu, seven men received sentences for drink‑driving offences that underscore the strict enforcement of Sabah ’s road safety laws.

The defendants – Nicholas Noel, 22; Kamarul Hisyam, 30; Terence L., 43; Faiz Cheng, 41; Khairul Hakimin, 38; Ian Jeremy, 31; and Md Daniel, 22 – each entered pleas of guilt before Magistrates Marilyn Kelvin and Wan Farrah Farriza Wan Ghazali. Their convictions resulted in a combination of custodial sentences, heavy fines, and a two‑year suspension of their driving privileges.

The court’s judgments reflect the provisions of Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which authorises a maximum of two years’ imprisonment and fines ranging from RM10,000 to RM30,000 for individuals found to have operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The incidents took place during early‑morning hours on various dates between February and May of this year, each involving a different vehicle and a measured blood‑alcohol concentration that far exceeded the legal limit of 50 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

Nicholas Noel was apprehended at approximately 1:20 a.m. on May 9 while driving a Perodua Axia on Jalan Bundusan in Penampang, registering a breath‑alcohol level of 97 mg per 100 ml. Kamarul Hisyam was stopped at around 1:45 a.m. on April 25 on Jalan Pintas, also in Penampang, behind the wheel of a Perodua Bezza, with a reading of 100 mg per 100 ml.

Terence L. was found operating a Perodua Kelisa on Jalan Tuaran Lama at about 2:18 a.m. on May 9, with 93 mg per 100 ml in his system. Faiz Cheng, driving a Toyota Innova on Jalan Pintas in Kopungit at roughly 2:30 a.m. on April 19, posted a lower but still illegal level of 64 mg per 100 ml.

The only motorcyclist among the defendants, Khairul Hakimin, rode a Kawasaki Versys 650 along Jalan Kepayan (Aeropod) at approximately 2:00 a.m. on April 12 and recorded a breath‑alcohol concentration of 61 mg per 100 ml. Ian Jeremy was intercepted at a roadblock on Jalan Pintas‑Penampang in front of a local flooring store at about 1:44 a.m. on April 25 while driving a Perodua Viva; his breath test showed 80 mg per 100 ml.

Finally, Md Daniel was stopped on February 24 at around 1:00 a.m. near SMK Bahang on the Kota Kinabalu‑Penampang route while operating a Perodua Viva, and his test revealed a markedly high level of 152 mg per 100 ml. All seven defendants were sentenced to a nominal term of one day in jail, but the court imposed substantially larger financial penalties ranging from RM10,000 to a maximum of RM30,000, depending on the severity of each case.

In addition, each individual was disqualified from obtaining or holding a driving licence for a period of two years, starting from the date of conviction, effectively removing them from the road for a significant duration. The prosecuting side was represented by Traffic Inspectors Amrin Mohamad Arif and Irian Shah, who presented the evidence and advocated for the stringent penalties mandated by law.

The verdicts serve both as punishment and as a public deterrent, reaffirming the commitment of Sabah’s judicial system to curb impaired driving and enhance safety on the state’s highways and city streets. The court’s decision sends a clear message that the legal system will not tolerate any deviation from the established blood‑alcohol limits, regardless of the driver’s age or the type of vehicle involved





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Drink Driving Traffic Court Sabah Road Safety Legal Penalties

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