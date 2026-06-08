Series of Earthquakes Including Magnitude 7.9 Hit Mindanao, Trigger Tsunami Warning in Sabah

A series of earthquakes struck Mindanao on June 8, the strongest at magnitude 7.9, prompting tsunami warnings in parts of Sabah, Malaysia. MetMalaysia reported five quakes, with magnitudes ranging from 5.3 to 7.9, and depths between 20 and 70 kilometers. Warnings were lifted by afternoon.

A series of earthquakes struck Mindanao , Philippines , on Monday, June 8, beginning early morning and continuing through the afternoon. The strongest was a magnitude 7.9 quake at 7:37 am local time at a depth of 50 kilometers, followed by a magnitude 6.5 aftershock at 8:55 am at a depth of 20 kilometers.

Two moderate quakes of magnitudes 5.3 and 5.6 occurred at 12:44 am and 12:46 am respectively, and a fifth magnitude 5.3 tremor hit at 1:12 pm at a depth of 70 kilometers, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia). The epicenters were located northwest of the Talaud Islands, Indonesia, about 155 kilometers from Mindanao.

The initial strong quake triggered tsunami warning sirens in several coastal areas of Sabah, Malaysia, including Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, and Lahad Datu, with authorities forecasting waves up to 0.4 meters. Residents were advised to stay away from beaches and low-lying areas. The tsunami warning was later lifted at 12:17 pm, as confirmed by Bernama, with sirens at Al-Kauthar Mosque in Tawau sounding the all-clear.

Seismologists from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that the series of quakes originated from the complex tectonic boundary between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Sunda Plate, a region known for frequent seismic activity. The Mindanao Trench and the Cotabato Trench are major fault lines in the area, capable of generating large earthquakes. No significant damage or casualties were immediately reported in the Philippines, but authorities continued to monitor for aftershocks.

The 7.9-magnitude earthquake was among the strongest to hit the region in recent years, comparable to the 1976 Moro Gulf earthquake that caused a devastating tsunami. The series of quakes served as a reminder of the seismic risks in the region and the importance of preparedness. Local governments in Mindanao and Sabah have been conducting earthquake drills and updating their disaster response plans.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued advisories for Sabah residents to remain vigilant, as aftershocks could continue in the coming days. Earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher occur roughly once every few years in the Mindanao region, according to historical data. The 7.9 quake on June 8 generated significant shaking that was felt as far away as Davao City and General Santos. Many residents evacuates buildings and sought open spaces as a precaution.

Power outages and minor structural damages were reported in some areas, but no major infrastructure failures. The tsunami warning prompted fishermen to return to shore and residents to move to higher ground. The response was coordinated by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Sabah Disaster Management Committee. They utilized early warning systems and community alert networks to ensure timely information dissemination.

The series of earthquakes highlights the need for robust seismic monitoring and public education on earthquake safety. It also underscores the transboundary nature of disaster risk, as tremors and potential tsunamis can affect multiple countries. Indonesia and Malaysia have bilateral agreements for sharing seismic data and coordinating responses. In summary, the series of quakes in Mindanao on June 8 included a major 7.9 event and several aftershocks, prompting tsunami warnings in Sabah but no major damages or casualties reported.

The event serves as a reminder of the region's seismic activity and the importance of continued vigilance and preparedness





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Earthquake Mindanao Philippines Tsunami Warning Sabah

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