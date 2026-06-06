Seremban: New Ruler Proclamation Sparks Validity Debates

The recent installation of a new Yang Dipertuan Besar in Negeri Sembilan amid ongoing legal disputes has raised concerns about the process's legitimacy according to constitutional and customary experts. They emphasize strict adherence to the state constitution and Adat Perpatih.

SEREMBAN - The recent proclamation of a new Yang Dipertuan Besar for Negeri Sembilan , while the position of the incumbent ruler remains contested, has cast a spotlight on the legal and customary validity of the entire process.

Expert analysis underscores that any action affecting the monarchy must strictly follow the state's constitutional provisions and the Adat Perpatih customary system to maintain legitimacy and avoid further institutional crisis. Legal scholar Prof Emeritus Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal stressed that the status quo must be preserved until the current ruler is lawfully and conclusively removed through mechanisms explicitly outlined in the State Constitution and Adat Perpatih.

She stated that the removal or appointment of a Ruler cannot be undertaken arbitrarily but must adhere to the foundational legal and customary frameworks of Negeri Sembilan's unique governance结构.

"The crisis becomes even more serious with the installation of a new Yang Dipertuan Besar. We must remember that this process is governed by provisions under the Constitution of the State of Negri Sembilan, which stipulate the manner and form in accordance with Adat Perpatih. As members of the customary community, the process must be carried out in an orderly manner," she explained to Bernama.

Noor Aziah highlighted that ongoing court proceedings initiated by the Undang Yang Empat (the four ruling chiefs) necessitate that all parties maintain the current situation until the judiciary delivers a definitive ruling.

"With ongoing legal proceedings, all parties should maintain the status quo until a court decision is obtained," she advised. Constitutional expert Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Wan Ahmad Fauzi Wan Husain attributed the impasse to non-compliance with the State Constitution. He urged a return to constitutional provisions to resolve the crisis while protecting the stability of the royal institution, customary practices, and state administration. He noted that disputes over constitutional interpretation can be referred to the Federal Court.

"No party can offer a personal interpretation to challenge decisions made under Articles 16(3), 10 and 11 of the Constitution of the State of Negri Sembilan," he said, adding that respecting the prerogatives and jurisdiction of each party within the Ruler's composition is essential for sustaining the institution's authority and public trust. Dr Muhammad Fathi Yusof from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia emphasized the unique constitutional role of the four Undang in Negeri Sembilan's monarchy.

He asserted that any resolution must respect both the State Constitution and Adat Perpatih to safeguard the dignity of the royal institution.

"The method of resolution must be guided by both the State Constitution and customary law. Therefore, I believe the best approach is for a facilitator to bring all stakeholders together to discuss and seek a common solution," he stated. He advocated for a consultative and consensus-driven approach to achieve a harmonious settlement without harming the monarchy or public interests.

Observers note that the core issue extends beyond the proclamation itself to whether the entire process conformed to constitutional and customary mandates. In Negeri Sembilan's system, the legitimacy of royal decisions hinges not on announcements alone but on prescribed procedures and mechanisms within state law and custom.

The experts collectively call for strict adherence to these established frameworks, respect for ongoing judicial processes, and dialogue among all stakeholders to resolve the unprecedented situation while preserving the integrity of the state's traditional monarchy. The incident also draws attention to the delicate balance between modern constitutional law and age-old Adat Perpatih traditions in Negeri Sembilan's governance, a rarity among Malaysia's states.

The orderly functioning of the royal institution, which plays a ceremonial and stabilizing role, depends on seamless integration of these two pillars





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