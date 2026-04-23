Serai Group Launches Two New Restaurant Concepts at Iconic Seri Negara

Serai Group unveils Serai House and Semuka Cafe at the historic Seri Negara, offering modern Malaysian cuisine in a beautifully restored colonial-era setting. The launch revitalizes the landmark as a key cultural and culinary destination in Kuala Lumpur.

Don't forget to follow the TRPbm Telegram channel for current & relevant updates! Serai Group today (April 23rd) announced the launch of two new restaurant concepts at the iconic Seri Negara location.

Opening tomorrow (April 24th, 2026), Serai House will revitalize this colonial-era bungalow, originally built in 1898 as the official residence of the British High Commissioner in Malaya. The site also previously operated as a luxury heritage hotel until 2015. Two Concepts, One Location Each concept introduced offers a unique experience while celebrating Malaysian culture and cuisine. Serai House showcases heritage charm through a modern Malaysian lens with a more exclusive dining experience.

Conversely, Semuka Cafe (taken from the Malay word meaning “face-to-face”) embodies the spirit of togetherness in a relaxed atmosphere, serving beloved local dishes with a modern twist. Both locations share a mission to appreciate local flavors and traditions in a fresh and inviting setting, making Seri Negara a must-visit culinary destination.

“Seri Negara holds a special place in our nation’s history, and it’s the perfect location to celebrate Malaysian cuisine in a new perspective,” said Datuk Mohd Najib Abdul Hamid, Managing Director of Serai Group. “Through Serai House and Semuka Cafe, we aim to create an experience that feels like coming home, where every dish tells a story of heritage and every visit brings people together, as this place has done for generations.

” Serai House – Blending Historic Elegance with Modern Malaysian Cuisine Serai House offers a more intimate and exclusive dining experience, combining the historic elegance of Seri Negara with a modern Malaysian culinary approach. Located under the high ceilings of the bungalow and surrounded by centuries-old trees, the restaurant features a “contemporary” aesthetic that respects its history while offering a tranquil, sophisticated ambiance for today’s visitors.

The menu pays homage to Malaysia’s culinary heritage, reimagined with a modern approach without losing its identity. Featured dishes include perfectly grilled Ikan Merah Bakar (Red Snapper), richly flavored Udang Sambal Petai (Prawns with Petai), and Rendang Tulang Rusuk (Beef Rib Rendang) slow-cooked to tenderness. Other dishes also receive a contemporary touch, such as Tiger Prawn Salad, Limau Bali & Bunga Kantan (Pomelo & Torch Flower) and a variety of Ulam-Ulaman (local herbs) with creative condiments.

Ayam Bakar (Grilled Chicken) is served with a spiced sauce that further enhances its flavor. Every dish at Serai House reflects Malaysia’s warm hospitality, layered and rooted in local culture. Semuka Cafe – Local Dishes with a Refined Touch Adjacent to Serai House, Semuka Cafe emerges as a new, more casual concept. True to its name, “Semuka” (face-to-face), the cafe is designed as a friendly meeting space for families and friends to share time together.

The menu highlights well-known local dishes with a refined touch. Key attractions include Cantonese-style Nasi Itik Claypot (Duck Rice Claypot), crispy Hainan Chicken Chop, and classic Cendol Gula Melaka. These are complemented by Semuka Kopi (Semuka Coffee), a locally sourced coffee brewed in a traditional style. Each serving is crafted with attention to detail, ensuring that traditional recipes are respected even when introduced in a modern approach.

New Destination at Seri Negara The opening of Serai House and Semuka Cafe marks a new phase for Seri Negara, returning it as an integral part of Kuala Lumpur’s cultural and culinary landscape. As a location that once played a role in the nation’s history, Seri Negara is now given a new lease on life as a living heritage destination, in line with efforts to make it an ecocultural hub with various community activities and galleries.

Visitors now have the opportunity to enjoy a dining experience in a beautifully restored historic bungalow, combining elements of history, architecture, nature, and local cuisine in a unique experience. Serai Group invites the public to experience Malaysian hospitality at Seri Negara. Whether enjoying a casual breakfast at Semuka Cafe or an elegant dinner at Serai House, Seri Negara is once again a place for people to gather and share ‘face-to-face’ experiences, as it once was.

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Serai Group Seri Negara Restaurants Malaysian Cuisine Heritage Kuala Lumpur

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