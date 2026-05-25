Separate Elections for Parliament and State, Says Sarawak DAP Chairman

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen has suggested that parliamentary and state elections should be held separately, giving voters two opportunities to voice their demands to the government within a five-year period.

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen has suggested that parliamentary and state elections should be held separately. This would give voters two opportunities to voice their demands to the government within a five-year period, he said.

Chong, who is also the Stampin MP, was speaking to the Borneo Post about his preference for separate elections. He claimed that when state and parliamentary elections were held separately in the past, more issues received greater attention. This, he said, would prompt the government to pay more attention to the issues faced by the people in order to secure their support.

Chong's statement comes after a senior Gabungan Parti Sarawak leader voiced support for the next general election (GE16) to be held concurrently with the 13th Sarawak state election. Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu information chief, said holding both elections concurrently would save significant public funds. In September last year, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook proposed that the state elections in the 11 states in Peninsular Malaysia be held concurrently with GE16.

Loke said holding the elections at the same time would save costs and realign the terms of the federal and state governments. Data released by the Election Commission showed that the government had spent RM725 million to hold GE15, while the separate six state elections cost a further RM420 million





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Sarawak DAP Chairman Chong Chieng Jen Parliamentary Elections State Elections Separate Elections

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