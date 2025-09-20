Senior Citizen Loses RM76,740 in Fake Investment Scam

A 62-year-old man in Kuala Terengganu was swindled out of RM76,740 after being lured into a fraudulent investment scheme advertised on Facebook. The victim, a former oil and gas industry worker, was persuaded to invest through a WhatsApp group but later realized he was scammed when promised profits failed to materialize.

KUALA TERENGGANU : A senior citizen suffered a loss of RM76,740 after falling victim to a non-existent investment syndicate that was advertised on social media. Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor stated that the 62-year-old man encountered a stock investment advertisement on Facebook on August 24th. The victim, a former oil and gas industry worker, then clicked on the provided link, which connected him to a WhatsApp group.

A woman, who introduced herself as an instructor, explained the investment procedures to the members of the WhatsApp group. The victim, interested in investing, made investments totaling RM76,740 through seven different bank accounts between August 24th and September 18th. Azli explained that the victim only realized he had been deceived after failing to receive the promised profits and was asked to add more capital for multiplied returns. The police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. The police advise the public not to easily trust various syndicate scam tactics. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of online fraud and the importance of exercising caution when encountering investment opportunities online. The allure of quick and significant returns can be a powerful motivator, making individuals vulnerable to sophisticated scams. Scammers often exploit the lack of financial literacy and the desire for easy money. They use various tactics, including creating convincing websites and social media profiles, impersonating legitimate financial institutions, and building trust through carefully crafted narratives. The scammers will often engage in persistent communication, applying pressure on potential victims to invest quickly. They may also provide fabricated testimonials and false documents to further legitimize their schemes. The use of WhatsApp groups is a common method for scammers to communicate with multiple victims simultaneously, disseminate information, and create a sense of community and shared investment experience. The anonymity offered by social media platforms and messaging apps allows scammers to operate with relative impunity, making it difficult to trace their activities and bring them to justice. The investigation of this case will likely involve analyzing the financial transactions, identifying the bank accounts used by the scammers, and tracing the flow of funds. The police will also attempt to identify the individuals behind the WhatsApp group and the social media advertisement. Furthermore, the police may collaborate with other law enforcement agencies and financial institutions to gather more information and track down the perpetrators. The public should always verify the legitimacy of any investment opportunity before committing any funds. This can be done by checking with regulatory bodies such as the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) to ensure the investment scheme is registered and authorized. It is crucial to be wary of unsolicited investment offers, especially those promising unusually high returns with little or no risk. Individuals should also be cautious about providing personal information or banking details to unfamiliar parties. Always be skeptical of pressure tactics and demands for immediate investment. Consult with a trusted financial advisor or a financial expert before making any investment decisions. Never invest money that you cannot afford to lose. This recent case highlights the continuous need for public awareness campaigns and education about online scams. The police and financial institutions play a vital role in combating these scams and protecting the public. They should continue to provide resources and guidance on how to identify and avoid fraudulent schemes. Additionally, social media platforms and messaging apps need to take more responsibility for the content and activities occurring on their platforms and implement stricter measures to prevent the spread of fraudulent advertisements and activities. By staying informed, remaining vigilant, and taking proactive steps, individuals can better protect themselves from becoming victims of online scams. Educating vulnerable populations, especially the elderly, about these scams is also paramount. Families and communities must play a significant role in supporting and protecting their members. Spreading awareness about financial scams, encouraging critical thinking, and fostering a culture of skepticism towards unsolicited investment offers are vital in preventing such incidents





