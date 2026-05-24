Senior Adviser Sidesteps Pangkor heavenly seat plan; residents distrust former MP's grandeur promises

Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, the senior political adviser to the Prime Minister, sidestepped questions about whether he will contest the Pangkor heavenly seat in the 16th General Election (GE16) when asked by reporters after attending a Wesak Day celebration. He said the matter was up to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, but did not announce his intentions to either join or not join in support of the Pakatan Harapan coalition which electoral unity has been its cornerstone. The ambiguities stir skepticism among Pandan residents whose expectations of quality infrastructure improvements and tangible benefits since the election victory of their previous MP, are uncarved upon. The article illustrates the community's sentiments in referencing Pandan MCA chairman Datuk Leong Kok Wee and his claims of no tangible benefits despite the former MP's strong mandate in GE15.

Sambutan Hari Wesak Bersama YM Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Aziz . — RAJA FAISAL HISHAN/The Star TENGKU Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz sidestepped questions on whether he will contest the Pandan parliamentary seat in the 16th General Election ( GE16 ).

The senior political adviser to the Prime Minister said the matter was entirely up to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. I leave it to the party leadership to decide, he told reporters after attending a Wesak Day celebration in Taman Cheras Indah, Pandan Indah, Selangor on Sunday (May 24). Tengku Zafrul said he had been working closely with the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) to address issues affecting the community in Pandan.

We will ensure that any concerns raised by the people of Pandan are addressed, he said, adding that he also works closely with assemblymen in the area to resolve local issues. Pandan MCA chairman Datuk Leong Kok Wee, who was also present, said Pandan had yet to experience meaningful infrastructure improvements despite its close proximity to Kuala Lumpur. He claimed the strong mandate given to the former MP in GE15 had not translated into tangible benefits for residents.

Recently, the MP also announced his resignation from both his party and the seat. What will happen to the communities here? On May 17, former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and former natural resources and environmental sustainability minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced that they were leaving PKR to join Parti Bersama Malaysia. They said their respective parliamentary seats of Pandan and Setiawangsa would be vacated with effect from May 18.

Also present at the Wesak Day event was former MCA president and former transport minister Datuk Seri Ong Tee Keat, who previously served as Pandan MP





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Zafrul Aziz Pakatan Harapan GE16 Pangkor Heavenly Seat Anwar Ibrahim Kuala Lumpur Ampang Jaya Municipal Council Pandan Residents Concerns Raised Infrastructure Improvements

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