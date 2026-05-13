Senator Ronald dela Rosa Calls for Public Protection Against ICC Arrest

Philippine Senator Ronald dela Rosa appeals to the public to block his handover to the International Criminal Court following charges of crimes against humanity related to the drug war.

Senator Ronald dela Rosa of the Philippines has issued a desperate plea to the general public, urging them to intervene and prevent law enforcement agencies from surrendering him to the International Criminal Court .

This appeal comes at a time of extreme tension, highlighted by the sounds of gunfire echoing through the Senate building in Pasay City. Dela Rosa, who once served as the primary enforcer of the aggressive and often lethal anti-drug campaign led by former President Rodrigo Duterte, now finds himself in the crosshairs of international justice.

The ICC has accused the senator of committing crimes against humanity, specifically linking him to the systemic violence and illegal killings that characterized the war on drugs during his tenure as the head of the national police. The roots of the current legal crisis trace back to June 2016, when Rodrigo Duterte assumed the presidency and appointed his former Davao City police chief, Ronald dela Rosa, to lead the Philippine National Police.

For twenty-one months, dela Rosa held a position of immense power, tasked with replicating the controversial crime-fighting strategies used in Davao City on a nationwide scale. This initiative, known as 'Project Double Barrel', was designed to target and neutralize illegal drug personalities across the country. The implementation of this project led to a dramatic and rapid increase in fatalities.

Official police reports indicated that over 2,000 people were killed in the first six months alone, with most deaths attributed to shootouts. However, human rights organizations and activists maintain that the actual death toll is significantly higher, suggesting that many victims were poor urban dwellers who were targeted through official watch lists and killed in mysterious circumstances.

Throughout his leadership of the police force, dela Rosa was known for using inflammatory and violent rhetoric that served to intimidate suspects and embolden his officers. He famously promised to implement a scaled-up version of the Davao model with chilling efficiency, suggesting that if suspects fought back, they would die, and if they did not, the police would make them fight back to 'produce blood' and 'instill fear'.

In one particularly controversial speech addressed to self-confessed drug addicts, he encouraged the crowd to target drug lords and burn their residences as a form of retribution for the addiction they caused. These statements have since become central pieces of evidence in the court documents filed with the International Criminal Court, illustrating a pattern of state-sponsored violence and a blatant disregard for the rule of law.

Despite the mounting evidence and the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte in March 2025, dela Rosa has consistently denied any involvement in illegal executions, maintaining that the police only used force in self-defense. After his time in the police force, he transitioned into other government roles, serving as the director general of the Bureau of Corrections before successfully running for a seat in the Senate in 2019.

His political popularity remained strong, as evidenced by the 19 million votes he received. Recently, dela Rosa has re-emerged in the public eye during a critical Senate session, where his vote played a pivotal role in a leadership shakeup. This political maneuvering is seen as a strategic move ahead of a possible impeachment trial for Vice President Sara Duterte, the daughter of Rodrigo Duterte, further intertwining the personal survival of these political figures with the volatile landscape of Philippine governance





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