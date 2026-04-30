Senario Reunion Concert Celebrates 30 Years with Nostalgia and Tribute

The legendary Malaysian comedy group Senario reunited for a special 30-year anniversary concert, delivering humor, nostalgia, and a heartfelt tribute to their late member Hamdan. The event featured iconic songs, surprise performances, and reflections on their enduring legacy in the entertainment industry.

One of the highlights during the recent Senario Reunion 30 Years Last Kopek concert was the comedic elements that were not directed at any specific individual.

Senario has always been known for its meaningful humor, often laced with moral lessons and teachings, even in their songs. According to one of its members, Azlee Jaafar, the jokes they perform are not necessarily aimed at anyone in particular but can serve as metaphors for collective reflection.

However, he admitted that sometimes unintentional slip-ups occur. We don’t intend to offend our audience with our jokes, he said. Azlee made these remarks during a press conference for the concert held last Saturday at IdeaLive Arena. The group, consisting of Azlee, Lan Pet Pet, Wahid, Ilya, Saiful Apek, and Yassin, thrilled the stadium with a lineup of 20 songs, including classics like Kerja Baik Kerja Jahat, Ceti oh Ceti, Cepat Kaya, Moto Kapcai, Cinta Berkarat, and many more.

The appearance of the late Hamdan Senario’s son, Muhammad Zeyreen Misha, 33, who performed his father’s beloved song Kasihnya Ayah with Senario, was another memorable moment. Azlee described the late Hamdan as a special individual who contributed significantly to the local entertainment industry. There are many sweet memories with the late Hamdan, especially when we worked together on television sitcoms. Performing alongside him is something we can never forget.

The song Kasihnya Ayah was popularized by the group Serba Salah, which included the late Hamdan, Wahid, and Ilya. We performed it as a tribute to him, Azlee shared. The group also presented the Anugerah Bintang Popular (ABPH37) award they won to Muhammad Zeyreen as a keepsake. We gave him the trophy a while ago, but we presented it again together.

This is our fans’ contribution to the group they have cherished all these years, he added. Additionally, Aina Abdul’s performance of Zapin Usik Mengusik and Zapin Cinta SMS also stole the spotlight. Aina Abdul was the perfect choice, and I believe she delivered an excellent performance. We rehearsed twice, and it became part of our history, Azlee remarked.

Azlee also expressed his joy that after months of rehearsals, Senario finally had the chance to reunite for their fans. Alhamdulillah, many were satisfied. After months of practice, we proved we could still entertain. Tonight’s turnout shows that despite our age, we can still sing and perform.

We’re happy that this 30-year concert brought joy to our fans. If permitted and if we remain healthy, we’ll consider future performances. If there’s an organizer interested, we’ll discuss it. Maybe we’ll have a concert 2.0, but we’re not sure yet, he said.

Azlee also hopes they continue to be blessed with good health so they can keep entertaining as long as possible. We hope Allah continues to bless us so we can stay united. We see many groups breaking up, but we hope Senario can endure. It’s too early to talk about that.

Allah decides. We hope the bonds we’ve built over 30 years remain strong, Insha’Allah, he concluded





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